- Kim Ng confirmed earlier reports about a setback in Sixto Sánchez’s recovery from shoulder surgery. He has been experiencing discomfort in the shoulder, though fortunately an MRI came back clean. Without a timeline to resume throwing, it is clear he will begin the 2022 season on the injured list. Considering the Marlins 40-man roster is full and they are known to be pursuing more major league pieces, I would expect them to place Sánchez on the 60-day IL in the coming weeks. Best-case scenario, he’ll resurface in the big leagues in June.
- Sandy Alcantara is paying tribute to deceased family members this season by engraving their names on his glove. He says he’s already conditioned to throw four to five innings per start. We’ll see whether the Marlins push him that far in his Grapefruit League debut this weekend.
- Check out Isaac Azout’s Twitter timeline for numerous observations from Monday’s full-squad workout. Joe Frisaro was there as well and recorded a new episode of Man On 2nd. The Miami Herald’s Jordan McPherson and Andre Fernandez dropped a new Fish Bytes. Daniel Santiago of the Herald created a photo gallery.
- Splashy MLB transactions from Monday: Matt Olson traded from the Athletics to the Braves for Cristian Pache, Shea Langeliers, Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes; Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez traded from the Reds to the Mariners for Brandon Williamson, Justin Dunn and Jake Fraley; Andrew McCutchen signed with the Brewers.
- The Olson acquisition closes the door on Freddie Freeman’s potential return to Atlanta. A legendary Marlins Killer throughout the last 12 seasons will now likely land outside the NL East. Our Braves sister site, Battery Power, breaks down the end of the Freeman era from all angles.
- Spring training tickets for games at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium are now on sale. The Marlins will play 10 of their 15 games there (eight as the home team and two facing the Cardinals as “visitors”).
- A Univision reporter insists that the Marlins are still in on Jorge Soler as negotiations with the 2021 World Series MVP “intensify.” It’d be a bizarre fit considering that Soler is best utilized as a designated hitter and lacks the consistency of fellow free agents like Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos. I wonder if it’s a bluff to drive up the price that another team ultimately has to pay him.
- From Jesús Aguilar to Jesús Sánchez, here are the returning Marlins players who changed uniform numbers from the prior season.
- Matt Kelly of MLB.com thinks Jazz Chisholm Jr. is poised to break out this season. MLB.com colleague Anthony Castrovince selects Jesús Luzardo as the most interesting player in Marlins spring training camp.
- Dylan Floro is next up in our 2022 Marlins Season Preview series! Dozens more articles are on the way between now and Opening Day.
