 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Offishial news, 3/14/22: Key NRIs; first spring training workout

25 days away from Marlins Opening Day.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
Third base waits to be installed before a spring training game between the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images
  • Seems that Sandy Alcantara invested a chunk of his contract extension in a new Lamborghini (via Jerar Encarnación’s Instagram account).

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...