- The Marlins are holding their first full-squad workout of spring training today. They have been slow to announce their non-roster invitees. I will add the full list in the comments as soon as they do.
- Some newcomers to the organization reportedly include right-hander Shawn Armstrong, utility guy Willians Astudillo, outfielder Roman Quinn and right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis. Each of these NRIs bring several seasons of major league experience. Craig Mish of SportsGrid hears that Astudillo in particular is a contender for a part-time job on the Opening Day roster.
- Splashy transactions from the weekend: Isiah Kiner-Falefa traded from the Rangers to the Twins for Mitch Garver; Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela traded from the Yankees to the Twins for Josh Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt; Sonny Gray traded to the Twins; Chris Bassitt traded from the Athletics to the Mets; the free agent signings of Nelson Cruz (Nationals), Yusei Kikuchi (Blue Jays), Joe Kelly (White Sox) and Jake Diekman (Red Sox).
- Mish passes along the sentiment that higher-ups in the Marlins organization feel Eury Pérez should be “untouchable” in trade talks. I will have more to say on that topic in an article on Tuesday.
- MLB Pipeline has awoken from a lockout slumber to begin updating its prospect lists for 2022. Edward Cabrera (No. 6), Max Meyer (No. 7) and Pérez (No. 10) all rank among Pipeline’s top right-handed pitchers.
- Mish and Joe Frisaro have reiterated that the Marlins maintain strong interest in the Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds. “The chances he actually will be moved remain slim,” according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Austin Bechtold of Bucs Dugout would much rather see Pittsburgh build around Reynolds then sell high on him.
- In an interview with David Laurila on FanGraphs, Louis Head describes the “cool experience” of getting traded and says he hopes his developing changeup will make him a more complete pitcher.
- Head is batting leadoff in our 2022 Marlins Season Preview series! Dozens more articles are on the way between now and Opening Day.
- Seems that Sandy Alcantara invested a chunk of his contract extension in a new Lamborghini (via Jerar Encarnación’s Instagram account).
