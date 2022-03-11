Marlins announce revised 2022 spring training schedule

Beginning next Friday, the Marlins will embark on a 15-game schedule of Grapefruit League games to get tuned up for the 2022 season. Major League Baseball is sticking with the “regional pods” structure that we saw last spring. For the Marlins, that means repeatedly facing the same four opponents: the Astros, Cardinals, Mets and Nationals.

The Marlins will get eight home games and play 10 total games at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium (the Cardinals also play their home games there):

March 18—away vs. Nationals

March 19—home vs. Astros

March 21—home vs. Mets

March 22—away vs. Cardinals

March 23—home vs. Nationals

March 24—away vs. Mets

March 26—away vs. Cardinals

March 27—home vs. Astros

March 28—away vs. Nationals

March 29—home vs. Mets

March 31—home vs. Cardinals

April 1—away vs. Astros

April 2—home vs. Nationals

April 3—away vs. Mets

April 5—home vs. Cardinals

No word yet on which games (if any) are being broadcasted on Bally Sports Florida.

For context, the original schedule called for 30 Marlins games, beginning February 26 and ending March 27. What were already diminutive sample sizes will now become that much more difficult to interpret.

In every year since the franchise’s ownership changed, the Marlins have posted winning records in Grapefruit League competition.

The Marlins’ first full-squad workout is coming on Monday morning. Principal owner Bruce Sherman and general manager Kim Ng will be available to the media at that time (hopefully with a new transaction or two to discuss).