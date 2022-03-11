 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Marlins announce revised 2022 spring training schedule

It includes half as many Grapefruit League games as the original.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
Sandy Alcantara #22 of the Miami Marlins takes the field against the New York Yankees during a Grapefruit League spring training at Roger Dean Stadium Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Beginning next Friday, the Marlins will embark on a 15-game schedule of Grapefruit League games to get tuned up for the 2022 season. Major League Baseball is sticking with the “regional pods” structure that we saw last spring. For the Marlins, that means repeatedly facing the same four opponents: the Astros, Cardinals, Mets and Nationals.

The Marlins will get eight home games and play 10 total games at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium (the Cardinals also play their home games there):

  • March 18—away vs. Nationals
  • March 19—home vs. Astros
  • March 21—home vs. Mets
  • March 22—away vs. Cardinals
  • March 23—home vs. Nationals
  • March 24—away vs. Mets
  • March 26—away vs. Cardinals
  • March 27—home vs. Astros
  • March 28—away vs. Nationals
  • March 29—home vs. Mets
  • March 31—home vs. Cardinals
  • April 1—away vs. Astros
  • April 2—home vs. Nationals
  • April 3—away vs. Mets
  • April 5—home vs. Cardinals

No word yet on which games (if any) are being broadcasted on Bally Sports Florida.

For context, the original schedule called for 30 Marlins games, beginning February 26 and ending March 27. What were already diminutive sample sizes will now become that much more difficult to interpret.

In every year since the franchise’s ownership changed, the Marlins have posted winning records in Grapefruit League competition.

The Marlins’ first full-squad workout is coming on Monday morning. Principal owner Bruce Sherman and general manager Kim Ng will be available to the media at that time (hopefully with a new transaction or two to discuss).

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...