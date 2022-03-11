- Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com addresses frequently asked questions about the new collective bargaining agreement. Major leaguers can begin reporting to spring training today and I would expect several Marlins to do just that.
- Roster Resource’s Jon Becker estimates that the Marlins’ payroll for this season went up by nearly $2.5 million as a result of the increase to the MLB minimum salary.
- When he isn’t breaking the biggest news of the offseason, Daniel Álvarez of El Extrabase is dominating Marlins Jeopardy. Álvarez won for the sixth time in as many tries on Wednesday. I want to thank everybody who watched and interacted with our trivia shows. But now that Major League Baseball is back in action, Fish Stripes LIVE will return to its roots: analyzing the current Marlins team.
- I hosted a 96-minute Twitter Spaces conversation looking forward to the potential moves that the Marlins could be making next.
- Fish Stripes’ own Kevin Barral joined Peter Pratt on Locked On Marlins for an emergency podcast episode.
- The Marlins finally let the media into minor league spring training! They hosted a pair of scrimmages against National prospects. Here are highlights and notes on JJ Bleday, Max Meyer, Jeff Brigham and more. You should follow the @FishProspects Twitter account (please).
- The Team Sosa baseball facility in Hialeah—used regularly by many past, present and future Marlins players for their offseason training—was featured on Sports Xtra.
- “Miami buying someone at just about peak value, and planning on making them part of the organization’s long term vision...that’s the kind of move that hardly ever happens,” writes Sean Millerick of Call to the Pen.
- Rumored trade candidate Elieser Hernandez is finally on the move...in the Venezuelan Winter League. Hernandez has not participated in winter ball since the 2017-18 offseason.
