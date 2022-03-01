Statistical leaders of the Derek Jeter era

I doubt that you will be telling your grandchildren about the 2018-2021 Miami Marlins. Derek Jeter’s teams were distinct for all the wrong reasons, including record-high roster turnover and record-low attendance. They combined for a measly .400 winning percentage during his four seasons as CEO.
But don’t blame the players! Despite lacking the talent and experience to rise above mediocrity, they tried. Many of them got major league opportunities that weren’t available elsewhere and took advantage of it. They deserve some kind of acknowledgement for representing the Fish through these lean years.
- The only players who competed in Marlins regular season games during every Jeter season: Sandy Alcantara, Brian Anderson, Lewis Brinson, Garrett Cooper, Elieser Hernandez, Pablo López, Miguel Rojas, Magneuris Sierra and Chad Wallach. Alcantara, Anderson, Cooper, Hernandez, López and Rojas remain with the organization.
- Alcantara and Anderson were the No. 1 pitcher and batter respectively in most Jeter era counting stats. Some fun exceptions? Jon Berti was the Jeter era stolen bases leader (34), Sergio Romo recorded the most saves (17)—he didn’t even last one full season!—and Adam Conley and Tayron Guerrero tied with 112 pitching appearances (both were used exclusively in relief).
- Switching to rate stats, I’m using minimums of 100 innings pitched for pitchers and 400 plate appearances for batters. Trevor Rogers owned the best strikeout rate (28.8%) and adjusted earned run average (131). J.T. Realmuto led the Marlins in slugging percentage (.484) and weighted runs created plus (127). Jarlin García posted the only winning record among qualifiers (7-5).
- Ignoring those minimums, Mike Morin, Jesús Tinoco and Pat Venditte had immaculate 0.00 earned run averages, earning bragging rights over the other 87 Jeter era arms. Each of them played for Miami in 2020 in the aftermath of the club’s notorious COVID outbreak.
Explore more for yourself at these Stathead links for pitchers and batters.
Loading comments...