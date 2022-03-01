Statistical leaders of the Derek Jeter era

I doubt that you will be telling your grandchildren about the 2018-2021 Miami Marlins. Derek Jeter’s teams were distinct for all the wrong reasons, including record-high roster turnover and record-low attendance. They combined for a measly .400 winning percentage during his four seasons as CEO.

But don’t blame the players! Despite lacking the talent and experience to rise above mediocrity, they tried. Many of them got major league opportunities that weren’t available elsewhere and took advantage of it. They deserve some kind of acknowledgement for representing the Fish through these lean years.

Ignoring those minimums, Mike Morin, Jesús Tinoco and Pat Venditte had immaculate 0.00 earned run averages, earning bragging rights over the other 87 Jeter era arms. Each of them played for Miami in 2020 in the aftermath of the club’s notorious COVID outbreak.

Explore more for yourself at these Stathead links for pitchers and batters.