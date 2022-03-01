New Fish Stripes Podcast
- They missed the original “deadline” to save Opening Day, but Monday’s CBA negotiations represented a crucial step in the right direction. After working deep through the day and night, Major League Baseball and the players’ union will resume bargaining later this morning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The postseason field will expand—as many predicted earlier this offseason—with USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reporting a compromise on 12 teams while ESPN’s Buster Olney believes 14 teams is still on the table. The two sides inched closer to one another on the specifics of the competitive balance tax, pre-arb bonus pool and league minimum salary. There could potentially be a new deal agreed upon by this time tomorrow.
- In the midst of that chaos, Derek Jeter has left the Marlins. Principal owner Bruce Sherman expressed confidence that the franchise’s “deep bench of talent” will be able to fill the void.
- The last four seasons under Jeter’s oversight yielded mostly terrible results at the major league level. Here are the individual players who led the Fish in key statistical categories during that span.
- Craig Mish first reported Jeter’s departure. On a new episode of Swings and Mishes, he theorizes that the Hall of Famer felt underappreciated by Sherman and hadn’t received a vote of confidence to continue serving as Marlins CEO beyond his current contract (set to expire after the 2022 season). “The notion that Derek Jeter left the Marlins because he was not happy with the financial commitment, it’s just a false narrative,” Mish says.
- Miguel Rojas spoke to Jomboy Media’s Chris Rose about the news, admitting that he was just as surprised as the rest of us regarding the timing of it.
- Aram Leighton of Just Baseball has a comprehensive column about what happens next, concluding that “this does not necessarily mean a step back for the Marlins.”
- For Locked On Marlins, Peter Pratt and Shaun Barrett reflect on Jeter’s successes and shortcomings.
- Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reports that ESPN is prepared to pursue Jeter for a role on its television broadcast team. That’d be an odd match, in my opinion, considering his long history of defaulting to platitudes when speaking to the media.
- The preliminary 2022 promotional schedule for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos includes 12 giveaways, 19 fireworks shows and more.
