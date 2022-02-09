- MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is in Florida and plans to address the media on Thursday, per Evan Drellich of The Athletic. My expectation is that he will say spring training is officially delayed and make unsubstantiated claims about how the players’ union is unwilling to negotiate with him.
- Tiago Pinto is the Marlins’ new vice president of marketing. Erik Bacharach of Sports Business Journal frames the hiring as finally filling the shoes of former executive Chip Bowers.
- The Marlins signed right-hander A.J. Candelario to a minor league deal. Candelario, 24, is still a long way away from challenging for a spot in The Show—he posted a 8.50 earned run average with poor control over the last two seasons in independent ball. This is a low-risk bet on being able to harness his high-90s fastball. Candelario will most likely begin his MiLB journey with Low-A Jupiter.
- Former MLB outfielder Gerald Williams died from cancer on Tuesday at the age of 55. Williams was on the 2003 World Series title-winning Marlins, though he spent most of that season with their Triple-A Albuquerque affiliate. He was teammates with Derek Jeter on the 1995-1996 and 2001-2002 Yankees. In a statement via the Players’ Tribune, Jeter describes Williams as “one of my best friends in the world.”
- Extremely excited about tonight’s Marlins Jeopardy edition of Fish Stripes LIVE. We’ve got some talented first-time contestants and never-before-used categories. Join us at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube, Twitch or Twitter. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe: a card show in your pocket.
- Jordan McCants is the sixth Marlins minor leaguer to be featured in the team’s Prospect Spotlight series. He exudes plenty of confidence, but also admits he has more work ahead of him when it comes to hitting development.
- Nick Pollack of Pitcher List released his ranking of the Top 200 starting pitchers for fantasy baseball this season. It includes Marlins arms Sandy Alcantara (No. 8), Trevor Rogers (No. 24), Pablo Lopez (No. 34), Jesús Luzardo (No. 76), Sixto Sánchez (No. 96), Elieser Hernandez (No. 105), Edward Cabrera (No. 138) and Max Meyer (No. 183).
- Get to know more about Jacob Stallings’ intangibles and off-the-field interests in this new feature from the MLB Players’ Association.
- Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald has a transcript from Peyton Burdick’s media availability at Minor League Development Camp.
- In a series of Instagram polls conducted by What Pros Wear, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was voted as having the best cleats of 2021. The green and blue Bahama 1s were designed by More Than Baseball and created by Stadium Custom Kicks.
- On this weekend’s episode of Fish Stripes Unfiltered, we will be joined by Marlins multimedia host/reporter/analyst Kelly Saco! Got any specific questions or topics that you’d like for us to discuss with her?
