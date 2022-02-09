 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Filed under:

Offishial news, 2/9/22: R.I.P. Gerald Williams; MiLB signing; Jazz wins best cleats

The latest Miami Marlins coverage to get you through the lockout blues.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
Marlins infield prospect Jordan McCants receives instruction during Fall Development Camp at LoanDepot Park Miami Marlins/YouTube
  • MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is in Florida and plans to address the media on Thursday, per Evan Drellich of The Athletic. My expectation is that he will say spring training is officially delayed and make unsubstantiated claims about how the players’ union is unwilling to negotiate with him.
  • Tiago Pinto is the Marlins’ new vice president of marketing. Erik Bacharach of Sports Business Journal frames the hiring as finally filling the shoes of former executive Chip Bowers.
  • The Marlins signed right-hander A.J. Candelario to a minor league deal. Candelario, 24, is still a long way away from challenging for a spot in The Show—he posted a 8.50 earned run average with poor control over the last two seasons in independent ball. This is a low-risk bet on being able to harness his high-90s fastball. Candelario will most likely begin his MiLB journey with Low-A Jupiter.
  • Former MLB outfielder Gerald Williams died from cancer on Tuesday at the age of 55. Williams was on the 2003 World Series title-winning Marlins, though he spent most of that season with their Triple-A Albuquerque affiliate. He was teammates with Derek Jeter on the 1995-1996 and 2001-2002 Yankees. In a statement via the Players’ Tribune, Jeter describes Williams as “one of my best friends in the world.”
