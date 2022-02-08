- Associated Press reports that MLB players are not currently being tested for performance-enhancing drugs. The Joint Drug Program expired in tandem with the collective bargaining agreement. I was surprised to learn that only five major leaguers were suspended for positive PED tests in 2021 (one of those being Miami’s Paul Campbell).
- Monday’s episode of The Chris Rose Rotation showed that Miguel Rojas and Christian Yelich are still on good terms with one another. Yelich was delightfully blunt about how much it “sucks” to be a hitter at LoanDepot Park.
- Today from 3-7 p.m., the Marlins are hosting a Job Fair at the stadium to fill positions in various departments.
- The Athletic’s Keith Law ranks the Marlins at No. 14 in his MLB farm system rankings, describing it as “probably a temporary step back” after graduating so much talent in 2021.
- The new Locked On Marlins episode with Peter Pratt and Fish Stripes’ own Isaac Azout covers Minor League Development Camp, which continues this week in Jupiter.
- For Fish On The Farm, Sam Hemenway analyzed the MLB usage, tendencies and results of each Edward Cabrera pitch type.
- Briefly a member of the 2021 Marlins, right-hander David Hess spent his offseason battling a cancerous tumor in his chest. Thankfully, he’s now been cleared to resume baseball activities, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.
- Former Marlins baseball executive Dan Jennings joined The Whole Story Podcast with Alex Feuz. Beginning at the 23-minute mark, he reflects on his 2015 stint as interim manager, admitting that “the speed of the game” was overwhelming at times.
- There is a new Discord server for Marlins fans called Marlins Fishtank. Consider joining here.
