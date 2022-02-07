- Coming later today on The Chris Rose Rotation presented by Jomboy Media, Miguel Rojas recorded an episode with Christian Yelich, who he describes as “one of my (favorite) teammates ever.” I will recap the conversation in a separate article if there’s anything juicy in it.
- As Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic details, Jacob Stallings is transitioning to life as a Marlin with the assistance of training partner and fellow Kentucky resident Adam Duvall.
- Garrett Cooper has suffered injuries year after year and Juan Páez is tired of making excuses for him, describing 2022 as a make-or-break year for the veteran slugger.
- Walter Villa of Baseball America spoke to coaches at the North Carolina State baseball program to understand why they tried so hard to recruit Kahlil “Kool-Aid” Watson. Watson committed to NC State in the fall of his high school junior year, but emerged as a consensus first-round talent soon after, making it an easy decision to forgo the college experience for a multi-million dollar signing bonus.
- Louis Addeo-Weiss believes Kevin Brown was the victim of poor timing and would’ve received strong Hall of Fame support had he debuted on the ballot today (instead of in 2011).
- On Tuesday from 3-7 p.m., the Marlins are hosting a Job Fair at LoanDepot Park to fill positions in various departments.
- There is a new Discord server for Marlins fans called Marlins Fishtank. Consider joining here.
- Fish Stripes’ own Noah Berger is celebrating his 22nd birthday today! Noah is our Chief Engagement Officer and the main host of our popular Marlins Jeopardy livestreams.
- Congrats to Lewis Brinson and Noelle Taddeo on their engagement. My Instagram detective work suggests they had been dating for about a year-and-a-half. Brinson remains a baseball free agent.
Filed under:
Offishial news, 2/7/22: Stallings and Duvall; Marlins Fishtank; Lewis Brinson gets engaged
The latest Miami Marlins coverage to get you through the lockout blues.
