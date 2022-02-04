- As we’ve reiterated again and again, the Marlins have more moves to make once the MLB lockout is resolved. Their current roster is projected for an 80-82 record this season, according to Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs, with a 5.7% chance of winning their first-ever National League East division title. Unexciting, sure, but just getting to 80 wins would be the franchise’s highest total since 2010.
- Former Marlins prospect Kyle Nicolas tells The Call Up podcast that his success last season with Double-A Pensacola can be attributed to trusting his secondary pitches. The Marlins emphasized how crucial it was for him to develop a changeup, but he admits it doesn’t come as naturally to him as his breaking balls. Nicolas also did a video breakdown with Aram Leighton looking back at key matchups from his Pensacola stint.
- Happy 19th birthday to Ian Lewis. The infielder’s prospect stock soared following his 2021 season with the Florida Complex League Marlins (.302/.354/.497, 122 wRC+ in 43 G).
- The MLB Pipeline podcast explains why Kahlil Watson has among the highest ceilings of any young shortstop prospect in baseball (beginning around the 13-minute mark).
- After placing the Marlins surprisingly low in their organization talent rankings earlier in the week, Baseball America highlights them as a farm system with the potential to rise rapidly during 2022.
- Grant Brisbee of The Athletic researched the most recent homegrown All-Star that the Marlins have produced at each position.
- In celebration of Black History Month, Marlins coaches and prospects will join students from four local partner schools in virtual activities that spotlight the lives of civil rights leaders. Also, the Miami Marlins Foundation will host weekly food distributions with Feeding South Florida in the Liberty City and Little Havana communities.
- This coming Tuesday from 3-7 p.m., the Marlins are hosting a Job Fair at LoanDepot Park to fill positions in various departments.
- For National Girls & Women in Sports Day, Kim Ng and other high-ranking women in the Marlins organization are hosted 30 female students from The Academy of Hospitality and Tourism of Hialeah Gardens Senior High School. Beyond the Bases has photos and student quotes from the activities.
Loading comments...