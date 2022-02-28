New Fish Stripes Podcast
- Major League Baseball owners and players remain in disagreement on the competitive balance tax and how to compensate pre-arbitration-eligible talent, among other things. That’s despite seven consecutive days of face-to-face negotiations at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The owners have approached this process with zero urgency or concern for the fans. Instead, their priority has been to break the players’ union and pressure them to abandon their requests for common-sense reforms. Unless these sides miraculously compromise on all of their outstanding issues to finalize a new collective bargaining agreement by tonight, MLB has threatened to begin canceling 2022 regular season games.
- Dan Szymborski’s ZiPS Top 100 prospects list considers Sixto Sánchez the clear-cut top Marlins prospect (No. 21 in MLB overall).
- His FanGraphs colleagues Kevin Goldstein and Eric Longenhagen have a much different take. The new episode of Chin Music includes segments on Sixto, Max Meyer and Osiris Johnson.
- Man on 2nd interviews Bryson Brigman, who seemingly has a great chance of tasting the big leagues with the Marlins this season...if he isn’t plucked by another team in the Rule 5 Draft.
- It pained me to leave Brigman outside of my updated Marlins Top 30 list. Throughout the week, I’ll be releasing additional articles further explaining the ranking process.
- Congratulations to the 14 prospects at the Marlins’ academy in the Dominican Republic who earned diplomas through the organization’s education program.
