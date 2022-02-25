- In Thursday’s bargaining talks, the MLB Players’ Association detailed their vision for a league where poor team performance/outright tanking is more proactively disincentivized. MLB Trade Rumors has the particulars. Naturally, the owners have pushed back on that proposal. Negotiations resume this afternoon.
- The 2021-22 offseason finale of Marlins Radio’s Around the Horn show on Fox Sports 940 Miami featured Christina De Nicola of MLB.com and Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.
- Daniel Álvarez of El Extrabase pointed out to me that Miguel Rojas has homered 33 times in his Marlins career (regular season and postseason combined). For Rojas’ 33rd birthday, I condensed them all into a single video.
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. is making a trip back to The Bahamas this weekend to headline a private pool party.
- Here’s the video of the All-Time Marlins Draft organized by John Rodriguez of All Marlins and including myself and several other Fish Stripes staffers.
- The FanGraphs prospect experts pick José Salas and Osiris Johnson as potential Top 100 MLB prospects for 2023. The Johnson mention is particularly bold—.230/.288/.375 slash line through 140 minor league games—but working in his favor, “Johnson has huge bat speed, his swing is geared for lift, and he has experience at several up-the-middle positions.”
- Double-A Pensacola is (literally) rolling out their new synthetic playing surface. Also on Thursday, the Blue Wahoos announced a transition to fully digital ticketing for fans attending their 2022 home games.
- Triple-A Jacksonville is hiring a broadcasting and media relations assistant.
- Is anybody here confident enough in their Marlins knowledge to compete on next week’s Marlins Jeopardy show? Comment below or email me if so (Ely.Sussman@gmail.com). The livestream airs on Wednesday from 7-8 p.m. ET.
- Marlins team photographer Joseph Guzy posted galleries of Kenzy Isnady and Leigh-Ann Buchanan, who are featured in the Marlins’ Black history spotlight series called “Culture Makers.”
