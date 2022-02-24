- A spokesperson from Major League Baseball insists that a new collective bargaining agreement needs to be completed on Monday in order for there to be a 162-game season. Bargaining between MLB and the player’s union resumes this afternoon.
- Listening to my conversation with Peter Pratt on the Locked On Marlins podcast—which was recorded last weekend—you’ll hear why I have been bracing for canceled games.
- Fish Stripes’ own Isaac Azout won his fifth straight game of Marlins Jeopardy. Shoutout to Kevin Barral as well, our youngest recurring contestant, who finished in second place. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.
- Miguel Rojas led another workout for Marlins major league players in West Palm Beach on Wednesday afternoon, livestreaming it from his Instagram account. Watch him crush a home run to left field. Participants in their simulated game included Sandy Alcantara, Brian Anderson, Anthony Bender, Lewin Díaz, Nick Fortes, Jesús Luzardo, Jacob Stallings and free agents Lewis Brinson and Deven Marrero.
- Fresh off a contract extension, Alcantara bought a mansion in Weston from Hall of Famer and former Marlin Pudge Rodríguez. Considering that it’s a 30-plus mile drive from there to LoanDepot Park, he will likely just be using it as his offseason home.
- Eric Skelton of Complex chronicles the Kanye West Donda 2 Listening Experience, which was held at the ballpark on Tuesday.
- Kahlil Watson and Eury Pérez continue to rate as consensus Top 100 MLB prospects following the release of FanGraphs’ preseason list. Max Meyer, Sixto Sánchez and Edward Cabrera each received mentions as well.
- Sam Hemenway of Fish On The Farm notes that there’s a wide variance among experts regarding the Marlins minor league system.
- The MiLB.com Breakout Candidate series highlights Dax Fulton, while Nasim Nuñez has been selected as the shortstop for MLB Pipeline’s 2022 All-Defense second team.
- Louis Addeo-Weiss thinks the Hall of Fame is inconsistent with the way it evaluates outfielders.
- I encourage who to check out the newly created MLB Daily Dingers website. It marks an expansion of the fun and creative @MLBDailyDingers Twitter account.
- Our SB Nation sister site covering the Atlanta Braves, formerly known as “Talking Chop,” has rebranded as Battery Power.
