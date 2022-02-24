 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Offishial news, 2/24/22: Threat of canceled games; Marlins sim game; Sandy’s mansion

The latest Miami Marlins coverage to get you through the lockout blues.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
Sandy Alcantara and Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez posing as a batter and catcher, respectively Maria Navarro (via TMZ)
  • A spokesperson from Major League Baseball insists that a new collective bargaining agreement needs to be completed on Monday in order for there to be a 162-game season. Bargaining between MLB and the player’s union resumes this afternoon.
  • Listening to my conversation with Peter Pratt on the Locked On Marlins podcast—which was recorded last weekend—you’ll hear why I have been bracing for canceled games.
  • Fish Stripes’ own Isaac Azout won his fifth straight game of Marlins Jeopardy. Shoutout to Kevin Barral as well, our youngest recurring contestant, who finished in second place. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...