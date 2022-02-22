- ESPN’s Jesse Rogers summarizes Monday’s lengthy bargaining session, which was held at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter. MLB owners gave some ground on the pre-arbitration bonus pool and draft lottery concepts, but all indications are that it will take this entire week—if not longer—to finalize the new collective bargaining agreement. Bargaining resumes today at 1 p.m.
- The Marlins have partnered with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to renovate their baseball facilities.
- Spring training hats just went on sale for all 30 MLB teams (priced at $43.99 each). The Marlins one looks pretty good.
- Another Marlins prospect is seeking sponsorship through Adopt A Minor Leaguer. Send them a direct message if interested!
- The Miami Herald’s Greg Cote ranks H. Wayne Huizenga and Dave Dombrowski among his top 15 most important figures in Miami team sports history. Derek Jeter, Kim Ng and Jim Leyland got honorable mentions.
- A Baseball Trade Values user proposed a Edward Cabrera for Austin Hays swap. It’s getting mostly favorable reviews on the BTV site, but the Fish Stripes Twitter audience was less enthusiastic about it, so I’m gauging interest from you folks as well.
- Jessica Blaylock of Bally Sports Florida had high praise for former Marlins infielder Martín Prado on her latest Marlins radio network appearance. I dug up a moment that exemplified what made him special.
On the Around the Horn show earlier this month, @JessBlaylock singled this out as one of her favorite moments covering the Marlins— Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) February 22, 2022
Martín Prado the pic.twitter.com/uJCjIqVZ4U
