Offishial news, 2/21/22: Roger Dean hosting CBA talks; Marlins All-Time Draft

The latest Miami Marlins coverage to get you through the lockout blues.

By Ely Sussman
Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola, FL pictured for a final time before the installation of new artificial turf
Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola, FL
@BlueWahoosBBall/Twitter
  • Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, the spring training home of the Marlins and Cardinals, will host today’s CBA negotiations between MLB owners and the players’ union. Those negotiations were being held in New York City earlier this month.
  • At this awkward stage of the offseason, PECOTA projects the Marlins for a 75-87 record in 2022.
  • The Marlins continued adding to their 2021-22 international free agent class with the signing of Mexican right-hander Ángel Hernández.
  • I joined John Rodriguez’s All Marlins podcast to participate in an eight-person Marlins All-Time Draft. How does my Hanley Ramírez-led roster stack up to the rest?
@MarlinsJohn/Twitter

