- Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, the spring training home of the Marlins and Cardinals, will host today’s CBA negotiations between MLB owners and the players’ union. Those negotiations were being held in New York City earlier this month.
- At this awkward stage of the offseason, PECOTA projects the Marlins for a 75-87 record in 2022.
- The Marlins continued adding to their 2021-22 international free agent class with the signing of Mexican right-hander Ángel Hernández.
- I joined John Rodriguez’s All Marlins podcast to participate in an eight-person Marlins All-Time Draft. How does my Hanley Ramírez-led roster stack up to the rest?
- Here’s one last look at Blue Wahoos Stadium before the Marlins affiliate begins to install artificial turf (the same surface used at LoanDepot Park).
- The signature Jazz Chisholm Jr. eurostep home run celebration has been incorporated into MLB The Show 22.
- On his way to report to spring training, Anthony Bass and his family made a pitstop at Disney World.
- Ivan Melendez, the University of Texas slugger who the Marlins selected with their 16th-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft but were unable to sign, crushed a pair of prodigious home runs during opening weekend of the college baseball season.
- In his latest piece on the state of the catcher position, Peter Gammons of The Athletic cites former Marlin Sandy León as a textbook example of somebody who has the intangibles that teams are looking for.
- Christina De Nicola’s latest batch of notable Marlins highlights from the MLB Vault includes Mike Lowell’s triple play and Luis Castillo’s lengthy hitting streak.
- There are still thousands of tickets for sale to Kanye West’s Donda Experience Performance at LoanDepot Park Tuesday night.
