- Max Meyer impressed on Tuesday in his 20-pitch live batting practice session at Marlins Minor League Development Camp. Meyer keeps a baseball on his nightstand to ensure he stays consistent with how he grips his signature slider, according to Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. Joe Frisaro Man On Second Baseball writes that Meyer is motivated by his doubters.
- The Marlins plunged to 20th in Baseball America’s updated MLB organization talent rankings. It’s the lowest they’ve been since the 2019 preseason. The article blurb praises their “pitching-rich” system, inferring that the BA staff isn’t fond of their developing position players.
- In a Spanish interview with Pelota Cubana USA, Pablo López says he is trying to develop a more consistent breaking ball. It was effective for him in 2021—opponents had a .159 weighted on-base average in plate appearances that ended with a curve—but seldom used (represented just 9.6% of his total pitches). He has experimented with a new training regimen in the hopes of overcoming his recurring shoulder injuries, and he’s pleased with the Marlins’ pre-lockout transactions.
Isaac Azout is our back-to-back Marlins Jeopardy champion! Check out the full leaderboard of 18 contestants who have come on the show since we introduced it in early December.
- Yiddi Cappe tells Kyle Sielaff about his introduction to baseball, his defection from Cuba and his career goals in the latest Marlins Prospect Spotlight.
- Darius Austin of Baseball Prospectus discusses the 2022 fantasy baseball outlook for Jazz Chisholm Jr.
- ESPN is counting down the Top 100 MLB players of all time. Former Marlins Ichiro Suzuki (No. 46), Miguel Cabrera (No. 59), Mike Piazza (No. 81) and Pudge Rodríguez (No. 90) are included. Marlins CEO Derek Jeter ranks 28th.
- For National Girls & Women in Sports Day (which is today), Kim Ng and other high-ranking women in the Marlins organization are hosting 30 female students from The Academy of Hospitality and Tourism of Hialeah Gardens Senior High School.
