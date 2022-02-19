First week of 2022 Marlins spring training schedule postponed

All major league spring training games that were scheduled to take place earlier than March 5 have been postponed, Major League Baseball announced on Friday. This impacts the following Marlins games:

Feb. 26 vs. Mets

Feb. 27 vs. Nationals

Feb. 28 vs. Cardinals

Mar. 1 vs. Mets

Mar. 2 vs. Cardinals

Mar. 3 vs. Mets

Mar. 4 vs. Cardinals

The majority of these games were set to take place at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. If you purchased tickets directly from them, here are instructions to receive full refunds/credit for future tickets. You can call their ticket office at (561) 630-1828 and email them at Tickets@RogerDeanChevroletStadium.com if you have additional questions.

The earliest possible Marlins Grapefruit League debut would be a pair of split-squad games against the Astros on March 5. Even if (miraculously) they are able to pull that off, it’s safe to assume that the Marlins will play fewer than the 30 total games that they originally planned for.

That’s a bummer: the Marlins typically thrive in fake baseball games! Miami has posted a winning Grapefruit League record in four consecutive years, with especially dominant pitching and fielding in 2021 (14 wins, five losses and five ties).

Marlins 40-man roster players have met up at least twice already for self-organized workouts. Despite their proactive approach, the inevitable byproduct of a condensed spring training will be that starting pitchers enter regular-season competition on very conservative pitch counts. These circumstances also limit the opportunities that pitchers and catchers have to build rapport with each other. Remember that the catchers atop the Marlins’ depth chart last spring were Jorge Alfaro, Chad Wallach and Sandy León—they’re all gone now.

I’m extremely skeptical of Opening Day taking place on March 31, but MLB and the players’ union say that beginning on Monday, they will meet for daily bargaining sessions in a frantic effort to salvage that.