- Kyle Sielaff’s latest Marlins Prospect Spotlight features 18th-round draft pick, newly converted catcher and Bozeman, Montana native Bennett Hostetler.
- ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel puts the Marlins 4th in his updated farm system rankings. He acknowledging the system’s questionable depth, but still comes out with a more favorable perception of the Fish than other prominent evaluators currently have. As a refresher, Miami ranks sixth among MLB teams on Baseball Prospectus, 14th on The Athletic and 20th on Baseball America (MLB Pipeline won’t be publishing updated rankings until the lockout ends).
- Periodic reminder: we’d love to feature your trivia questions on upcoming episodes of Marlins Jeopardy! Submit them here.
- Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald checked in on Antonio Velez at Minor League Development Camp. The strike-throwing left-hander is coming off a superb 2021 season.
- Fish On The Farm’s Alex Carver and Sam Hemenway posted a variety of 2022 bold predictions, including one that Velez would make his MLB debut.
- Adopt A Minor Leaguer seeks a generous individual to sponsor a Marlins player. Send them a direct message via Twitter if interested.
- On a new episode of Outside the Box with Jeff Conine, Mr. Marlin sounds giddy about beginning his first season as associate head baseball coach at Florida International University. Today is their opening day.
- On The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz, former Marlins president David Samson reflects on the “nightmare” that was managing Jeff Allison’s drug addiction. The Marlins’ first-round draft pick in 2003, Allison only pitched in 20 minor league games during his first five professional seasons and never advanced beyond Double-A. Samson says the 37-year-old has now “gotten his life together” in his post-playing career.
Filed under:
Offishial news, 2/18/22: Bold prospect predictions; high farm system ranking
The latest Miami Marlins coverage to get you through the lockout blues.
Loading comments...