- Marlins 40-man roster players got together for another workout on Tuesday. In addition to many of the familiar faces who were there last week, this one included Avisaíl García and Pablo López.
- The Marlins have more players ranked on the Top 100 MLB prospects list from Kiley McDaniel of ESPN than any other club: Max Meyer (No. 33), Kahlil Watson (No. 40), Edward Cabrera (No. 44), Sixto Sánchez (No. 54), Eury Pérez (No. 55), Peyton Burdick (No. 71) and JJ Bleday (No. 91). Although that shows McDaniel is bullish on Miami’s depth, he is aligned with the rest of the industry about their current lack of an elite prospect who safely projects as an above-average major league regular.
- Marlins radio broadcaster Kyle Sielaff will be a contestant on our livestream tonight at 7 p.m. ET! The show is available on YouTube and Twitter as usual, and for the first time, we’re also experimenting with bringing it to Facebook. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.
- After years of great work with the Marlins education program, Emily Glass has been hired by the Rockies as a scout, becoming the first woman to hold that position in the organization’s history.
- Erik Bremer is the new play-by-play voice of Double-A Pensacola. The son of longtime Minnesota Twins broadcaster Dick Bremer, Erik most recently worked for the Fredericksburg Nationals in 2021. He has called baseball games all across the United States and even internationally (Australian Baseball League). Bremer takes the place of Chris Garagiola, who accepted a job with the Diamondbacks earlier this offseason.
- Speaking of the Nationals, Ryan Zimmerman has announced his retirement. Fittingly, Zimmerman’s final career home run came vs. the Marlins, who he tormented with countless clutch hits through the years.
- LoanDepot Park became the 10th MLB venue to join the OVG Stadium Alliance. It’s an effort to book more year-round, non-baseball events. Presumably, that means more things like Ye’s Donda Experience Performance, which is coming up on Tuesday and still has thousands of tickets available.
- Kevin Barral reflects on the career of Edgar Rentería, continuing a series of articles about players who made key contributions to the early years of the Marlins franchise (i.e. before Kevin was born).
- Just Baseball spotlights the Marlins on their “Playing General Manager” podcast series. Aram Leighton, Peter Appel and Ethan Budowsky discuss what moves await them on the other side of the lockout. Here is Aram’s written overview of the franchise. A new 2022 mock draft from JB’s Ryan Miller projects them to select prep outfielder Elijah Green with the No. 6 overall pick.
- More podcasts: Peter Pratt of Locked On Marlins posted the first part of his conversation Dave Shaw of UK Phillies and the Miami Herald’s Jordan McPherson and Andre Fernandez teamed up for another episode of Fish Bytes.
Loading comments...