Today marks 4 years since 17 lives were lost at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) February 14, 2022
- Happy Valentine’s Day from the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.
- Miguel Rojas celebrated the end of Super Bowl LVI by tweeting about it being “baseball time.” Unfortunately, for major leaguers like him, baseball is not particularly close to returning. Aside from the universal designated hitter and the creation of an amateur draft lottery, MLB owners and players haven’t found much common ground in CBA negotiations.
- Juan Páez put out a fresh article on the impact that the universal DH will have on the Marlins in 2022.
- Casey Combs, the Marlins’ 27th-round pick in the 2019 draft, has signed with the Florence Y’alls of the independent Frontier League. Combs played 16 MiLB games before being released last summer.
- Left-hander Alan Ramirez is the second Marlins prospect in as many weeks to be suspended for violating the minor league drug program. I’m using the term “prospect” loosely here, as the 22-year-old had little chance of making a big league impact anyway. Last season, Ramirez tied for the DSL Marlins team lead with 16 appearances while striking out one-third of opposing batters, but he posted an ugly 6.88 earned run average and unleashed 10 wild pitches in just 17 innings. He was not invited to the organization’s ongoing development camp in Jupiter.
- Addressing the media from said development camp, Zach McCambley says he is trying to gain a better feel for his changeup by throwing it in place of his signature curveball (via Jordan McPherson, Miami Herald).
- Kahlil Watson, José Salas, Jordan McCants and Ronald Hernández—among other Marlins—attended Opening Night for the spring season of East Boynton Beach Little League.
