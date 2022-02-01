- The next round of collective bargaining talks between MLB and the MLBPA begins today. Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic report that the sides are “still far apart” on several issues, ranging from the MLB Draft order to the luxury tax threshold.
- Even with major league spring training on hold, Marlins prospects are building up for the 2022 season. Pitchers Dax Fulton, Max Meyer and Eury Pérez are among those in Jupiter for Minor League Development Camp. They’re expected to be available to the media this afternoon following an open workout.
- Keith Law of The Athletic includes only three Marlins on his updated Top 100 prospects list: Edward Cabrera (No. 33), Kahlil Watson (No. 47) and Pérez (No. 64). Meyer plummeted from the No. 40 spot on the July 2021 list to unranked because, according to Law, “Meyer’s stuff backed up this year—I saw him once, not great, and every scout I spoke to about him put him in as a future reliever.”
- Streaming at 7:00 p.m. ET on the Fish Stripes YouTube, Twitch and Twitter accounts, it’s the eighth edition of Marlins Jeopardy. Last week’s champion Isaac Azout seeks to defend his title. As usual, we will be incorporating fan questions.
- On the Dad’s Office Podcast, Zach McCambley discusses how to manage his $775k signing bonus and his process for making smart life decisions. After growing up as a “massive Yankees fan,” he says he’s itching for the opportunity to pitch at Yankee Stadium someday.
- On Monday, students from Kensington Park Elementary visited LoanDepot Park for an educational workshop in the new Home Plate Meals Food Garden. The Marlins will be doing one of these workshops each month through June.
- Coming up on Wednesday, for National Girls & Women in Sports Day, Kim Ng and other high-ranking women in the Marlins organization are hosting 30 female students from The Academy of Hospitality and Tourism of Hialeah Gardens Senior High School.
- Join us in wishing Jazz Chisholm Jr. a happy 24th birthday!
