- Tuesday’s winter ball updates: Bryan De La Cruz (Toros del Este) went 0-for-3 with a walk; playing for the first time since November 23, Jerar Encarnación (Águilas Cibaeñas) went 2-for-4; Javier Sanoja (Cardenales de Lara) went 1-for-5 with a walk during a doubleheader.
- Kim Ng insists that the Marlins had interest in Cody Bellinger and Josh Bell before they agreed to short-term contracts with the Cubs and Guardians, respectively. Following Tuesday’s hot stove action, the Marlins are one of only seven teams who have yet to sign a player to a fully guaranteed major league free agent deal, according to Jon Becker.
- However, they’ve been active on the minor league side. Catcher Austin Allen joins Geoff Hartlieb and Alex De Goti as offseason pick-ups who’ll be non-roster invitees at Marlins spring training. Allen has posted a 125 wRC+ during his MiLB career. He just hasn’t taken advantage of previous big league opportunities with the Padres and Athletics (42 wRC+ in 127 PA).
- Outfielder Masataka Yoshida has been posted by his Japanese team, the Orix Buffaloes. Yoshida has had six straight seasons hitting over .300 in NPB with an overall .327/.421/.539 slash line in 762 NPB games. He’s eligible to sign with a MLB team between now and January 20.
- The Pirates won the No. 1 overall MLB Draft pick the old-fashioned way in 2021, and now, they’ve won the 2023 MLB Draft lottery. The Marlins have the 10th overall pick (would’ve been picking ninth under pre-lottery rules).
- Not to be confused with the upcoming amateur draft, the Winter Meetings conclude today with the Rule 5 Draft at 5 p.m. ET. On The Call Up, Aram Leighton discusses the most interesting prospects available. For Baseball America subscribers, here is a written Rule 5 preview. The Marlins are ninth in the draft order and already have a spot open on their 40-man roster. At the very least, expect Miami to add organizational depth during the minor league phase (selecting unprotected players who do not require 40-man spots).
- Whether it’s an active day for the Marlins or another snoozer, we will have a new edition of Fish Stripes LIVE from 7:00-8:00 p.m. ET on YouTube/Twitch/Twitter.
- Now through Thursday, you can bid on an exclusive meet-and-greet with Jazz Chisholm Jr. The top “Chill with Jazz” bidder wins a photoshoot, game of catch, signed ball, personalized Marlins jersey and swag bag. It’s part of the MLB Winter Meetings Auction with proceeds going toward the establishment of a new Boys & Girls Club in Uvalde, TX. As of early Wednesday morning, the bidding has reached $2,025.
- JJ Bleday took a tour of the Louisville Slugger bat factory.
- Pensacola Blue Wahoos broadcaster Erik Bremer invites you to submit Double-A Pensacola questions to be addressed in an offseason mailbag column.
- Happy 23rd birthday to Marlins infielder José Devers. Much of Devers’ last two seasons have been wiped out by a right shoulder injury. He has a lifetime .259/.318/.337 slash line in the minors with an impressive 15.3% strikeout rate.
