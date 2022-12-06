Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Two of the very best MLB free agents, Justin Verlander and Trea Turner, have agreed to deals with the Mets and Phillies, respectively. As Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald points out, their combined salaries for 2023 will be almost as high as the entire projected Marlins payroll. Health permitting, Verlander and Sandy Alcantara could start against one another on Opening Day at LoanDepot Park for a special matchup between reigning unanimously Cy Young award winners.
- Speaking of awards, Alcantara was the Marlins’ lone representative on the 2022 All-MLB team. Selections were based on 50% fan voting and the other 50% from “a panel of experts.”
- The Marlins are in on Justin Turner, according to SportsGrid’s Craig Mish. Turner split time between third base and designated hitter with the Dodgers in 2022, slashing .278/.350/.438 (123 wRC+). Mish is unclear on whether the Fish would be willing to commit to him beyond 2023 if necessary. I think Turner will ultimately get a two-year deal exceeding $20 million considering his long track record of good hitting and the lack of sexy alternatives at his position.
- Some other Winter Meetings developments: Carlos Estévez signed a two-year, $13.5 million deal with the Angels and Kyle Gibson’s one-year deal with the Orioles guarantees him $10 million.
- Tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on MLB Network, the results of the 2023 MLB Draft lottery will be announced. The Marlins have a 2.7% chance of being awarded the No. 1 overall pick.
- During his media availability on Monday, Skip Schumaker went out of his way to predict a bounce-back season for Avisaíl García (h/t Christina De Nicola, MLB.com). Although the Marlins still have not officially announced it, we’re getting a clear picture of Schumaker’s coaching staff, which will include assistant hitting coach John Mabry and Griffin Benedict (specific job title not yet known) in addition to all of the previously reported names.
- I made the case that following Fred McGriff’s Hall of Fame election, Gary Sheffield deserves the same honor when he’s eligible to be considered by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee three years from now.
- Now through Thursday, you can bid on an exclusive meet-and-greet with Jazz Chisholm Jr. The top “Chill with Jazz” bidder wins a photoshoot, game of catch, signed ball, personalized Marlins jersey and swag bag. It’s part of the MLB Winter Meetings Auction with proceeds going toward the establishment of a new Boys & Girls Club in Uvalde, TX.
- Happy 27th birthday to Marlins infielder Bubba Hollins. Hollins got his first taste of Triple-A in 2022. He owns a .238/.325/.329 slash line during parts of five MiLB seasons.
