- Thursday’s winter ball updates: Jerar Encarnación (Águilas Cibaeñas) went 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBI; Santiago Chávez (Charros de Jalisco) went 1-for-5 with a double; Cody Mincey (Melbourne Aces) had to settle for a no-decision despite pitching six scoreless innings, while J.D. Osborne went 1-for-4.
- Manager Skip Schumaker tells The Athletic’s Jim Bowden that Jean Segura is likely to play third base for the Marlins next season. Segura has only 24 career games of experience at the position (all of them in 2020). Alex Krutchik writes about the ramifications that could have on the Marlins’ other infielders.
- Craig Mish of SportsGrid sheds light on the Marlins’ ongoing trade talks: “they are adamant on acquiring a major upgrade to the 2023 lineup in any deal for their pitching.” So they are prioritizing the current major league team over replenishing their farm system.
- A recent rumor from Jon Heyman of the New York Post seemingly corroborates that. The Marlins had trade talks with the Rockies involving Edward Cabrera and Brendan Rodgers. The 26-year-old Rodgers won the NL Gold Glove at second base in 2022, and his offensive highlight of the year actually came against the Marlins, when he homered three times—included an extra-inning walk-off—on June 1. Miami’s pursuit of him is presumably over after the Segura signing, but I could see them pivoting to players at other positions with his kind of former top prospect pedigree and several years of club control remaining.
- Cool to see 17-year-old infielder Cherif Neymour training with Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Avisaíl García this offseason.
- Congrats to right-hander Jared Poland and his fiancé on their engagement!
