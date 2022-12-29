Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Wednesday’s winter ball updates: Jerar Encarnación (Águilas Cibaeñas) went 1-for-4 with 1 RBI; Santiago Chávez (Charros de Jalisco) went 0-for-2; Jan Mercado (RA12) went 1-for-1; Norel González (Cangrejeros de Santurce) went 1-for-4 with 1 RBI.
- Jean Segura and the Marlins are finalizing a two-year, $17 million contract. I like it! Segura was one of the best players still remaining in free agency and he’s got a strong track record against left-handed pitching. Where will he be used defensively? It may take a corresponding trade to provide more clarity on that. This will become the fourth-largest guarantee that the Marlins have ever given to a free agent infielder, trailing only José Reyes, Carlos Delgado and Bobby Bonilla.
- Elsewhere around Major League Baseball, Corey Kluber signed with the Red Sox for one year plus a club option and Lewin Díaz is once again on the move after being designated for assignment by the Braves.
Lewin Diaz has had an offseason from hell.— Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) December 29, 2022
November 15: DFA’d by Marlins
November 22: Claimed by Pirates
November 30: DFA’d by Pirates
December 2: Claimed by Orioles
December 21: DFA’d by Orioles and later traded to Braves
December 30: DFA’d by Braves
- Congrats to Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase on his ninth career Marlins Jeopardy victory. Rewatch Wednesday’s close competition. Please send over clever Marlins trivia questions here if you’d like to be featured on the next one.
