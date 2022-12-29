 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
JEAN SEGURA! Marlins signing infielder to 2-year deal

Offishial news, 12/29/22: Jean Segura signing and what comes next

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes our 2022 finale of Marlins Jeopardy.

By Ely Sussman
Jean Segura #2 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on June 30, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Marlins defeated the Phillies 11-6. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

  • Wednesday’s winter ball updates: Jerar Encarnación (Águilas Cibaeñas) went 1-for-4 with 1 RBI; Santiago Chávez (Charros de Jalisco) went 0-for-2; Jan Mercado (RA12) went 1-for-1; Norel González (Cangrejeros de Santurce) went 1-for-4 with 1 RBI.
  • Jean Segura and the Marlins are finalizing a two-year, $17 million contract. I like it! Segura was one of the best players still remaining in free agency and he’s got a strong track record against left-handed pitching. Where will he be used defensively? It may take a corresponding trade to provide more clarity on that. This will become the fourth-largest guarantee that the Marlins have ever given to a free agent infielder, trailing only José Reyes, Carlos Delgado and Bobby Bonilla.
  • Elsewhere around Major League Baseball, Corey Kluber signed with the Red Sox for one year plus a club option and Lewin Díaz is once again on the move after being designated for assignment by the Braves.

Poll

Which defensive position will Jean Segura play most often in 2023?

view results
  • 35%
    Second Base
    (16 votes)
  • 40%
    Third Base
    (18 votes)
  • 24%
    Shortstop
    (11 votes)
45 votes total Vote Now

