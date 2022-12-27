Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Monday’s winter ball updates: Javier Sanoja (Cardenales de Lara) went 1-for-3; Santiago Chávez (Charros de Jalisco) caught both ends of a doubleheader while going 1-for-4 with 1 RBI; playing for the first time in a couple weeks, Jan Mercado (RA12) went 1-for-3 with a walk and 2 RBI.
- Jerar Encarnación finished runner-up to Blue Jays prospect Rainer Núñez in Dominican Winter League Rookie of the Year voting.
- The weekly update to my Marlins winter ball tracker is live.
- I focused on three interesting free agents who are still available for the Marlins, while Hans Herrera did a FanPost naming dozens of possible targets position-by-position.
- Christina De Nicola’s three predictions for the upcoming Marlins season: a top-five starting rotation in the majors, an Avisaíl García bounce back and a Eury Pérez summer debut.
- The Marlins have +8000 odds of winning the 2023 World Series on SportsBetting.ag, the ninth-worst odds among all MLB teams.
- We’re doing Marlins Jeopardy this week! Please submit trivia questions here for a chance to be featured on the show.
- Sean Millerick composed and recited a Marlins-themed spin-off of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.
The #Marlins Nightmare After Christmas. #MakeItMiami #MiamiHasInterest pic.twitter.com/7IeO5GQvPV— Sean Millerick (@miasportsminute) December 27, 2022
- Happy birthday to Marlins prospects Joe Mack (20) and Cole Kirschsieper (22).
