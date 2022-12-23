Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Thursday’s winter ball updates: Jerar Encarnación (Águilas Cibaeñas) went 1-for-4 with a walk; Javier Sanoja (Cardenales de Lara) went 0-for-4; Santiago Chávez went 1-for-3 with 1 RBI (Charros de Jalisco).
- Eric Hosmer has become a free agent after clearing waivers, while his longtime Royals teammate Mike Moustakas is destined for the same fate after being designated for assignment on Thursday. I wouldn’t be stunned if the Marlins wind up with one of them.
- Soon after being DFA’d by the Orioles, old friend Lewin Díaz was acquired by the Braves in exchange for cash considerations. It’s difficult to see Díaz actually sticking with Atlanta for the regular season barring a Matt Olson injury.
- Major League Baseball reinstated Trevor Bauer. He’s been serving a 324-game suspension under MLB’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, but an arbiter reduced it to 194 games (set to end on May 23). The Dodgers are expected to release Bauer in the coming days.
- Craig Mish of SportsGrid offers specifics on the Marlins’ offers to free agents who recently signed elsewhere. They were prepared to pay Justin Turner “around 15 million dollars” on a one-year deal and offered Brandon Drury more than the $17 million in guaranteed money that he ultimately accepted from the Angels. If a separate report from The Athletic is to be believed, the Marlins also gave Drury the flexibility to opt out of his contract after the 2023 season.
- As was typically the case in pre-COVID times, the Marlins are holding their annual FanFest on the final Saturday before the start of spring training, which will be Feb. 11 for the 2023 edition. It’s scheduled to run from 1:00-6:00 p.m. ET. You can claim up to six complimentary tickets per email address. Full details here.
- Kevin Barral likes Johnny Cueto as an option to backfill the Marlins starting rotation in the event of a trade.
- Xavier Edwards’ XE9 baseball skills camp continues today at North Broward Prep. It’s a free camp for kids ages 8-17.
