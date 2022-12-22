Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Wednesday’s winter ball updates: Jerar Encarnación (Águilas Cibaeñas) went 1-for-3 with a walk; Javier Sanoja (Cardenales de Lara) went 0-for-4; Santiago Chávez went 1-for-3 (Charros de Jalisco).
- After previously inquiring about Miguel Rojas, the Red Sox have turned their attention to Joey Wendle in trade talks with the Marlins, Chad Jennings of The Athletic reports. “The asking price has been high up to this point,” he adds. Wendle was limited to 101 games last season due to hamstring injuries. He rated highly as a defender at shortstop, but did not get many reps there due to the presence of Rojas. Trading Wendle would open up more infield playing time for some combination of Jon Berti, Charles Leblanc, Jordan Groshans and Xavier Edwards.
- Speaking of Edwards, the fifth edition of his XE9 baseball skills camp began today at North Broward Prep. It’s a free camp for kids ages 8-17.
- Carlos Correa’s shocking flip from the Giants to the Mets is on the verge of being finalized, as he’s undergoing his physical in New York today (h/t Anthony DiComo, MLB.com).
- The Fish Stripes LIVE crew discussed Correa and the 2023 Hall of Fame ballot on Wednesday’s show.
- Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that the Pirates prefer starting pitching “to headline the return” of any potential Bryan Reynolds trade. As Morosi and many others have mentioned previously, the Marlins are willing to deal from their rotation depth to acquire impactful bats like Reynolds. Will these teams eventually reach a compromise that benefits both sides?
- Be sure to check out our Marlins prospects conversation with Geoff Pontes of Baseball America, the first-ever Fishology guest. We focused mostly on Eury Pérez, Jacob Berry and Kahlil Watson.
Loading comments...