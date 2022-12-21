 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Offishial news, 12/21/22: Mets get Correa too; Johnny Cueto; holiday season giving

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes the latest on Miguel Rojas’ recovery from wrist surgery.

  • Tuesday’s winter ball updates: Jerar Encarnación (Águilas Cibaeñas) went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.
  • Well this is f****** insane. The Giants postponed Carlos Correa’s introductory press conference due to an unspecified medical issue, before their historic 13-year, $350 million agreement with him could be made official. He’s going to be a New York Met instead. Pending physical, he’s being guaranteed $315 million over the next 12 years. This offseason, Steve Cohen’s Mets are attempting to “buy a championship” in a more blatant way than any MLB team ever has.
  • Other recently reported free agent signings include Brandon Drury to the Angels (two years, $17 million), Jordan Lyles to the Royals (two years, $17 million), Adam Ottavino to the Mets (two years, $14.5 million), Matt Carpenter to the Padres (one year, $12 million) and Mychal Givens to the Orioles (one year, $5 million). There aren’t many true everyday players who are still unsigned.

  • The Marlins are “staying in touch” with Johnny Cueto in case a trade creates a vacancy in their starting rotation, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network (and confirmed by SportsGrid’s Craig Mish). Morosi reiterates that Pablo López is a trade candidate. Cueto was surprisingly effective during his age-36 season (3.35 ERA, 3.79 FIP, 3.5 rWAR/2.4 fWAR in 158.1 IP). However, he also had the lowest strikeout rate of his career; it isn’t a question of whether he will regress in 2023, but by how much.
  • I set up an article to provide stats, highlights and biographical information for each of the Marlins’ 2023 spring training non-roster invitees. It will be updated as more NRIs get reported.
  • Fish Stripes LIVE is back tonight from 7:00-8:00 p.m. ET on YouTube/Twitch/Twitter. We’ll analyze the latest Marlins rumors and get into a few debates about this year’s Hall of Fame ballot.

