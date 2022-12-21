Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Tuesday’s winter ball updates: Jerar Encarnación (Águilas Cibaeñas) went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.
- Well this is f****** insane. The Giants postponed Carlos Correa’s introductory press conference due to an unspecified medical issue, before their historic 13-year, $350 million agreement with him could be made official. He’s going to be a New York Met instead. Pending physical, he’s being guaranteed $315 million over the next 12 years. This offseason, Steve Cohen’s Mets are attempting to “buy a championship” in a more blatant way than any MLB team ever has.
- Other recently reported free agent signings include Brandon Drury to the Angels (two years, $17 million), Jordan Lyles to the Royals (two years, $17 million), Adam Ottavino to the Mets (two years, $14.5 million), Matt Carpenter to the Padres (one year, $12 million) and Mychal Givens to the Orioles (one year, $5 million). There aren’t many true everyday players who are still unsigned.
Marlins were indeed interested in Brandon Drury. They did not get him. I am starting to think these free agents do not appreciate complimentary soft serve ice cream like I do.— Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 21, 2022
- The Marlins are “staying in touch” with Johnny Cueto in case a trade creates a vacancy in their starting rotation, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network (and confirmed by SportsGrid’s Craig Mish). Morosi reiterates that Pablo López is a trade candidate. Cueto was surprisingly effective during his age-36 season (3.35 ERA, 3.79 FIP, 3.5 rWAR/2.4 fWAR in 158.1 IP). However, he also had the lowest strikeout rate of his career; it isn’t a question of whether he will regress in 2023, but by how much.
- I set up an article to provide stats, highlights and biographical information for each of the Marlins’ 2023 spring training non-roster invitees. It will be updated as more NRIs get reported.
- Fish Stripes LIVE is back tonight from 7:00-8:00 p.m. ET on YouTube/Twitch/Twitter. We’ll analyze the latest Marlins rumors and get into a few debates about this year’s Hall of Fame ballot.
- Miguel Rojas says he still isn’t 100% recovered from October’s right wrist surgery (via a Spanish language interview with El Extrabase). However, he’s getting close enough to train with his longtime Venezuelan winter ball team, Tiburones de La Guaira. He’ll seek permission from Kim Ng in January to participate in playoff games.
- Son Los Marlins wonders how much longer Rojas will handle starting shortstop duties.
- Through Neighbors 4 Neighbors, the Marlins delivered holiday gifts to three South Florida families.
- At the club’s new academy in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic, the Marlins distributed meals to those in needs. Antony Peguero, Robert Pérez, Lisandro Bonifacio and Roosevelt Trinidad were among the prospects involved.
Loading comments...