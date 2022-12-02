Welcome to Fishology! This new show, hosted by Daniel Rodriguez with analysts Adam Akbani and Louis Addeo-Weiss, is dedicated to bringing advanced stats to Miami Marlins podcasting like never before. For the fifth episode, the boys turn their focus to the first base position. What should the Marlins expect from their current internal options (1:30)? Could free agents like Josh Bell, Brandon Belt, Yuli Gurriel, Miguel Sano or Wil Myers make sense (13:15)?

Enjoy Episode 5 of Fishology!

In 2022, Garrett Cooper, Jesús Aguilar and Lewin Díaz each received substantial playing time at first base. Only Cooper remains with the Marlins organization, and he’s entering his final year of club control.

The Marlins reportedly showed some level of interest in José Abreu and Carlos Santana before they signed free agent deals with the Astros and Pirates, respectively.

Follow Daniel (@Drodyyy), Adam (@AdamAkbani), Louis (@addeo_louis00) and Fish Stripes (@fishstripes). Check out our full coverage here at FishStripes.com.

Fish Stripes is ranked by Feedspot as the world’s No. 2 Miami Marlins podcast (trailing only the pod that’s produced by the franchise itself). Our programs include The Offishial Show, Fish Stripes Unfiltered, What a Relief and Fishology. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.