- Thursday’s winter ball updates: Bryan De La Cruz went 1-for-5 and Jesús Sánchez went 1-for-5 with a double (Toros del Este); Javier Sanoja (Cardenales de Lara) went 0-for-1 and finished the game in center field.
- In addition to Miguel Rojas’ return to No. 19, at least three other incumbent Marlins players are adopting new uniform numbers for next season. Anthony Bender will be No. 37 (previously No. 55); the most recent Marlin to wear No. 37 was Willians Astudillo. Braxton Garrett will be No. 29 (previously No. 60); the most recent Marlin to wear No. 29 was Nick Neidert. Nick Fortes will be No. 4 (previously No. 54); the most recent Marlin to wear No. 4 was Monte Harrison.
- The Rays have signed Zach Eflin to a three-year, $40 million deal. That’s the largest free agent contract in their franchise’s history! Eflin has always had good control, and since 2021, he owns the third-lowest walk rate among MLB starters (min. 20 GS), trailing only Jacob deGrom and George Kirby. Eflin being a native of Central Florida reportedly played into his decision to sign with the Rays over the Red Sox, who made a comparable contract offer.
- The Marlins will be picking fifth in Competitive Balance Round A of the 2023 MLB Draft. This round is held in between the regular first and second rounds of the draft. As a refresher, the team’s most recent Comp Round A picks have been Brian Miller (2017), Kameron Misner (2019) and Joe Mack (2021).
- Marlins Twitter Madness is less than a month away. Tournament organizer Fish On The Farm (@marlinsminors) released the bracket on Thursday. Each matchup is determined by a head-to-head Twitter poll. We hope you assist Fish Stripes staffers and contributors when the time comes to vote.
- Congrats to Richard Bleier on the birth of his second daughter, Tomlin.
