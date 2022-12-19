Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Sunday’s winter ball updates: Javier Sanoja (Cardenales de Lara) went 2-for-5; Anthony Maldonado (Criollos de Caguas) had a rough relief outing which included a grand slam against him (0.2 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HR); J.D. Osborne (Melbourne Aces) went 2-for-3; Santiago Chávez (Charros de Jalisco) went 1-for-4.
- This weekend’s reported free agent signings included Dansby Swanson to the Cubs (seven years, $177 million), Andrew Benintendi to the White Sox (five years, $75 million), Justin Turner to the Red Sox (two years, $21.7 million), Michael Brantley to the Astros (one year, $12 million), J.D. Martinez to the Dodgers (one year, $10 million) and Austin Hedges to the Pirates (one year, $5 million). The Marlins made a serious attempt to get Turner, according to what Craig Mish of SportsGrid reported in recent weeks, submitting an offer that was “similar” to what he ultimately accepted from Boston.
- Brandon Drury “has a very active market,” according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. He’s one of just a handful of remaining free agents who produced above-average offense in regular playing time last season.
- MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports that Garrett Hampson is the Marlins’ latest minor league signing. Hampson was once considered a Top 100 MLB prospect by some outlets, but in parts of five seasons with the Rockies, he posted a measly 64 wRC+. Hampson’s standout tool is his running—he has consistently ranked in the 96th percentile or higher in Sprint Speed during his career.
- Grant Kiefer hosted his usual Sunday night “State of the Fish” live chat on Twitter. Check out the full replay.
- Marlins prospects Ian Lewis, Toby Simmons, Steven Adderley and Andre Arthur took part in Saturday’s Don’t Blink Home Run Derby in Paradise. Simmons led the group with 10 long balls. During the derby festivities, The Players Alliance presented Jazz Chisholm Jr. with their Game Changer award “for being a playmaker in the game & community.”
- Alex Carver and Daniel De Vivo of Fish On The Farm updated their Top 100 Marlins prospects list. Simmons was the biggest riser since their last update (from 89th to 38th).
- Two-way prospect Janero Miller is “likely to get a mid-six-figure bonus” from the Marlins when the new international signing period begins on January 15, according to FanGraphs’ Eric Longenhagen. The club has a total bonus pool of $5.25 million.
- For those without the attention span to rewatch hour-long Marlins Jeopardy episodes, I have created a collection of highlights on Twitch. Follow Fish Stripes over there!
- There is a new episode of “Marlins All-Access” premiering on Bally Sports Florida around 10 p.m. with a focus on the recent Winter Meetings and Skip Schumaker’s personal life.
