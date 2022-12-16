Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Thursday’s winter ball updates: Bryan De La Cruz (Toros del Este) went 0-for-4; Javier Sanoja (Cardenales de Lara) went 0-for-4; J.D. Osborne (Melbourne Aces) went 0-for-5. Join us in wishing De La Cruz a happy 26th birthday.
- Thursday’s reported free agent signings included Carlos Rodón (six years, $162M) to the Yankees, Adam Frazier to the Orioles (one year, $8M), Scott McGough to the Diamondbacks (two years, $6.25M), Omar Narváez to the Mets (two years, $15M), Brad Boxberger to the Cubs (one year, $2.8M) and Erasmo Ramírez to the Nationals (one year, $2M).
- On the minor league front, Marlins lifer Cody Poteet signed with the Royals. As a reminder, he underwent Tommy John surgery in August, which will sideline him for most of the 2023 season.
- On the heels of Craig Mish’s report that the Marlins have made a “competitive offer” to Justin Turner, Jon Heyman of the New York Post essentially confirms that it was for two guaranteed years. Heyman lists the Marlins, Cubs and Astros as possible landing spots for Michael Conforto. I suspect those two veterans have similar asking prices, though Conforto’s agent, Scott Boras, specifies that he is determined to get an opt-out clause, allowing his client to re-enter the free agent market after the 2023 season (via Anthony DiComo, MLB.com).
- From Pitcher List, Ryan Amore goes into great detail about his picks for the Marlins’ 2023 fantasy baseball sleepers and busts, while Scott Youngson shares his all-franchise starting lineup for the Fish.
- Joshua Diemert of Pinstripe Alley is intrigued by Trevor Rogers as a potential Yankees trade target due to his immense upside.
Fish Stripes has created an account on Post.
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. joins Lance McCullers Jr., Blake Snell and Harrison Bader as All-MLB Fits first-team selections, recognizing him as one of this year’s best-dressed MLB players. You can watch Jazz, Marlins prospects Ian Lewis and Cherif Neymour and dozens of other pro hitters in the Don’t Blink Home Run Derby in Paradise on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET.
We're proud of this new Fish Stripes Unfiltered episode with Adrian Lorenzo, the Marlins senior director of international operations. Here he is describing how he balances baseball obligations with growing his own abstract art business
