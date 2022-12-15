Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Wednesday’s winter ball updates: Bryan De La Cruz (Toros del Este) went 1-for-4 with a double; Jerar Encarnación (Águilas Cibaeñas) went 1-for-3 with a walk; Javier Sanoja (Cardenales de Lara) went 0-for-2 with two walks and an error; J.D. Osborne (Melbourne Aces) went 0-for-5.
- The supply of free agent starting pitching continues to dwindle with Noah Syndergaard and Michael Lorenzen joining the Dodgers and Tigers, respectively.
- The 23rd episode of Marlins Jeopardy was the first one entirely dedicated to prospects. Isaac Azout and Fish On The Farm’s Alex Carver dominated, with Isaac guessing correctly in Final Jeopardy to secure his eighth career victory.
- We’re proud of this new Fish Stripes Unfiltered episode with Adrian Lorenzo, the Marlins senior director of international operations. The Marlins signed 65 international amateur players during the 2021-22 signing period that ends today; Lorenzo tells us to expect “a little larger than half” as many next period, so let’s call it 35-40 signings.
- On the Marlins Hot Stove Show, Kyle Sielaff names Dom Smith, Michael Conforto, Joey Gallo and Andrew Benintendi as free agents who could be “interesting” fits for the Marlins on short-term deals. He also interviews Jon Jay about joining the Marlins coaching staff. “I do like what we have,” Jay says. “We have a great core.”
- Along with Jorge Soler, Charles Johnson and Gaby Sanchez, Jay participated in a Holiday Wishes party at LoanDepot Park to bring joy to about 100 students from Alpha Charter of Excellence School. Noah Berger took the photos below.
- The Marlins are currently considering candidates for a lot of job openings. The latest postings are for a copywriter and guest experience coordinator.
- Bally Sports Florida won a Suncoast Regional Emmy award for their 2022 Marlins season coverage. Congrats to John Sulser, Christian Roberts, Paul Severino, Kelly Saco, JP Arencibia, Tommy Hutton, Gaby Sanchez, Jessica Blaylock and Max Michalak. Arencibia isn’t employed by the network anymore, but still took to Twitter to express his gratitude.
