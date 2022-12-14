Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Tuesday’s winter ball updates: Anthony Maldonado (Criollos de Caguas) induced a double play against the only batter he faced during his scoreless relief appearance.
- MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports that journeyman right-hander Chi Chi González is the fifth newcomer to ink a minor league deal with the Marlins this offseason (joining Austin Allen, Alex De Goti, Geoff Hartlieb and C.J. Hinojosa). González grew up as a Marlins fan. He memorably began his MLB career with the 2015 Rangers by throwing back-to-back scoreless starts. However, he’s had a 5.97 earned run average in 270 innings pitched since then.
- Carlos Correa is off the market after signing a 13-year, $350 million contract with the Giants. That breaks the record for most guaranteed money ever given to a shortstop. I’m just trolling in the headline—there is no evidence that the Marlins even attempted to bid for his services.
- The 23rd episode of Marlins Jeopardy will be the first one entirely dedicated to prospects. Join us tonight on YouTube/Twitch/Twitter from 7:00-8:00 p.m. ET.
- The supply of free agent starting pitching continues to dwindle with Ross Stripling also going to the Giants and Ryan Yarbrough going to the Royals. Per Jon Becker of FanGraphs, every MLB team has made a major league signing with the exception of the Marlins, Braves and Brewers.
- Maybe that’s for the best? As detailed by Son Los Marlins, Miami’s recent history of multi-year free agent deals is appalling. Forget about providing surplus value—most of the last 12 didn’t even produce like solid major leaguers during their tenures with the team.
- The next big hot stove domino to fall could be Carlos Rodón, who has received a formal offer from the Yankees. Once Rodón signs, expect trade negotiations involving Marlins arms to intensify.
- The baseball community descends on The Bahamas this week for the fifth edition of the Don’t Blink Home Run Derby in Paradise. The Marlins sent staff to chronicle the adventures of Jazz Chisholm Jr. There’s a celebrity softball game tonight. The derby itself is on Saturday.
