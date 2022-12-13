Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Monday’s winter ball updates: Bryan De La Cruz (Toros del Este) went 0-for-4; Huascar Brazoban pitched a scoreless fifth inning for Gigantes del Cibao (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K)
- The frozen MLB trade market has thawed with a three-team blockbuster that sent Sean Murphy to the Braves, William Contreras to the Brewers and Manny Piña to the Athletics (six other young players were involved). Atlanta is selling high on Contreras, who mashed his way to an All-Star selection last season, in favor of the well-rounded Murphy.
- Craig Mish and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald report that the Marlins had interest in Murphy. If seriously contemplating an upgrade at catcher, perhaps they will pivot to trade talks with the Blue Jays (Alejandro Kirk, Danny Jansen and Gabriel Moreno). Mentioned within that same report, the Marlins have made a “competitive” offer to free agent Justin Turner. No specifics on the terms, but to me, “competitive” would be two years and more than $20 million guaranteed. They’re also interested in Alex Reyes.
- Speaking of the Blue Jays, there’s not quite as much pressure on them to trade for rotation help after inking Chris Bassitt to a three-year, $63 million deal. And speaking of the catching market, free agent Mike Zunino has signed with the Guardians.
- The Marlins have announced their 11-person major league coaching staff for the 2023 season. All the names had previously trickled out through media reports. Only Wellington Cepeda, Rob Flippo and Mel Stottlemyre Jr. were retained from the 2022 staff. Seems that they’ll have a “catching coach by committee” instead of one person with that particular title.
- Kevin Barral ponders a possible Garrett Cooper trade with the Red Sox.
- Skip Schumaker describes Avisaíl García as being “extremely motivated” to bounce back from his awful 2022 campaign (via Christina De Nicola, MLB.com). Even before Jon Jay was officially announced as the Marlins’ first base/outfield coach, García has been training with him this offseason.
- The Marlins were granted a fourth minor league option year to use for Sixto Sánchez. He was previously expected to be out of options. It’s good news for all parties, frankly. Even if Sánchez returns to game action after two lost years, it’s doubtful that he will regain 100% of his old stuff right away. He could use an extended tune-up at Triple-A Jacksonville.
- Any questions for Adrian Lorenzo? The Marlins senior director of international operations is this week’s guest on Fish Stripes Unfiltered.
