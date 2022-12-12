Marlins Podcast Episodes
State of the Fish—December 11, 2022
- Sunday’s winter ball updates: Javier Sanoja (Cardenales de Lara) went 2-for-7 with 1 RBI during a doubleheader; in their final game of the Caribbean Baseball Cup, Cherif Neymour went 0-for-3 and Toby Simmons was a defensive sub in right field (both played for Bahamas); Bryan De La Cruz (Toros del Este) went 3-for-6 with a triple and 2 RBI; Kevin Novoa (Indios del Bóer) went 1-for-1 as a pinch-hitter.
Bryan De La Cruz delivers a game-winning, 2-run triple in the 13th inning pic.twitter.com/pDDwAcfOek— Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) December 12, 2022
- My winter ball tracker has been updated after another eventful week of international competition.
- Sean McAdam of Boston Sports Journal reports that the Red Sox have “made inquiries” about the availability of Garrett Cooper. The 2022 All-Star is a plausible trade candidate entering his final year of club control, but his departure would be contingent on the Marlins securing a solid alternative at first base. The Marlins were outbid in their pursuits of José Abreu and Josh Bell earlier in the offseason. McAdam also links the Sox to old friend Brian Anderson. They would presumably use him regularly in the outfield.
- Sean Manaea is the latest free agent to receive a larger-than expected payday. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports that his two-year deal with the Giants guarantees $25 million and includes an opt out after the 2023 season. Manaea had major struggles against right-handed batters last year en route to posting a career-worst 4.96 earned run average. He was a non-factor during San Diego’s playoff run.
- Left-hander Eric Jokisch re-signed with the KBO’s Kiwoom Heroes. The Marlins were reportedly among the MLB teams that expressed interest, but perhaps they weren’t confident enough in him to match Kiwoom’s $1.5 million guarantee.
- I projected what the 2023 Marlins Opening Day roster might look like if they had to make do with players currently in the organization.
- Every Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET for the near future, Fish Stripes’ own Grant Kiefer will be hosting a Twitter Space about the “State of the Fish.” Speaking priority goes to paid subscribers of the Fish Stripes Twitter account. Consider signing up for only $2.99 per month.
- Jim Bowden of The Athletic gives the Marlins a B grade for their offseason (in)activity thus far. He likes the new coaching staff.
- No surprise, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal lists the Marlins among a handful of teams who are interested in trading for young outfielders.
- Kevin Barral proposes a trade centered around Luis Arraez and Pablo López.
