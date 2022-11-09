Isaac Azout and Kevin Barral are joined by Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase. They react to the end of an incredible 2022 World Series (1:45), the introduction of Skip Schumaker as Miami Marlins manager (5:30), set expectations for the Marlins’ offseason moves (10:00) and look ahead to the 2023 World Baseball Classic (26:45).

Here is the new report by MLB Network’s Jon Heyman regarding the availability of Pablo López.

Shortly after this conversation took place, Fish Stripes’ own Noah Berger confirmed that Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano will be representing Italy in the WBC.

