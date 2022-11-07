Marlins Stat of the Day (via Cot’s Contracts)
José Reyes (six years, $106 million) received the largest free agent contract in Marlins history.
- Sunday’s fall/winter ball updates: José Salas went 0-for-2 and played second base in the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game as the National League won, 9-3; Jan Mercado (RA12) homered, walked and caught a shutout in the Puerto Rican Winter League season opener; Jerar Encarnación (Águilas Cibaeñas) blasted a walk-off home run for his 12th hit of the week; Jesús Sánchez and Bryan De La Cruz combined to go 4-for-8 with two doubles and a triple for Toros del Este.
- Every Monday, I put updated stats and observations into our Marlins winter ball tracker.
- No need for Edwin Díaz to test the open market this winter: the Mets are committing $102 million over the next five years, shattering the record for largest contract ever signed by a reliever. Díaz can opt out after the 2025 season is he’s still at the peak of his powers.
- Excluding Díaz, the initial MLB free agent pool is comprised of 130 players. There are departures from every team except for the Marlins and Diamondbacks.
- The latest installment of our 2022 Marlins Season Review series is Louis Addeo-Weiss’ article on Jesús Luzardo.
- New Marlins assistant general manager Oz Ocampo was in attendance to see his former team win it all. “Miami, this is what we want and we’re ready to put the work in,” he tweeted.
- Way-too-early 2023 World Series odds from SportsBetting.ag have the Marlins at 50-1, same as the Orioles, Twins, Guardians and Rangers.
- The Marlins are hiring for their ticket operations event staff.
