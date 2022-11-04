Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Thursday’s fall/winter ball updates: José Salas (Mesa Solar Sox) had one of his best all-around games in the AFL, racking up two hits, a walk and two stolen bases while starting a double play at shortstop; Jerar Encarnación (Águilas Cibaeñas) went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored.
- Interesting to see Matt Quatraro receive three years guaranteed from the Royals, according to MLB.com’s Anne Rogers, while Skip Schumaker’s contract only guaranteed two years. The Marlins insist that Schumaker was their ideal candidate, but Quatraro was reportedly among their finalists, too. I can’t help but wonder if finances factored into their ultimate decision.
- After clearing waivers and being outrighted to the minors, Jake Fishman elected free agency. Many other Marlins minor leaguers will follow suit in the coming days—most players in the organization who made their MiLB debuts in 2016 or earlier and aren’t on the 40-man roster have earned the right to test the market.
- The latest installment of our 2022 Marlins Season Review series is Kevin Barral’s article on Pablo López.
- Oz Ocampo attended Schumaker’s press conference, his first public appearance as Marlins assistant general manager. Christina De Nicola of MLB.com browsed his LinkedIn profile and found that he speaks five languages (English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and Tagalog). Kim Ng confirmed that Brian Chattin and Dan Greenlee are remaining with the Fish, giving her three assistant GMs to collaborate with.
- Pensacola Blue Wahoos broadcaster Erik Bremer selects 10 moments that defined the team’s Southern League championship-winning season.
- Got any questions for future Blue Wahoos outfielder Victor Mesa Jr.? He will be a special guest on the Fish Stripes podcast next week.
Loading comments...