Similar to last year, the Marlins enter the offseason facing a harsh reality: the talent within their organization is not nearly good enough to get them back to the postseason. They will be shopping for upgrades via trades and free agency in an attempt to fix that.

In this mini series, Ely Sussman, Louis Addeo-Weiss and Kevin Barral go in depth on players who the Fish should be targeting for their 2023 roster. The Aisle 2 episode features Bryan Reynolds, Anthony Rizzo, Brandon Drury, Trent Grisham, Robert Suarez, David Bednar, Chris Martin, Adam Ottavino, Josh Bell, Rafael Montero, Matt Moore, Tim Anderson and Alek Thomas.

All players in Aisle 2 posted between 1.0 and 3.0 wins above replacement during the 2022 MLB season, according to Baseball-Reference.

Enjoy Episode 181!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for video segments from each Marlins Offseason Shopping episode.

Bell, Drury, Martin, Montero, Moore, Ottavino, Rizzo and Suarez are eligible for free agency, while Anderson (White Sox), Bednar (Pirates), Grisham (Padres), Reynolds (Pirates) and Thomas (Diamondbacks) would have to be acquired via trade.

Follow Ely (@RealEly), Kevin (@kevin_barral), Louis (@addeo_louis00) and Fish Stripes (@fishstripes). Check out our full coverage here at FishStripes.com.

Fish Stripes is ranked by Feedspot as the world’s No. 2 Miami Marlins podcast (trailing only the pod that’s produced by the franchise itself). Our programs include The Offishial Show, Fish Stripes Unfiltered, What a Relief and Fishology. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.