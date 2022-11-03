Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Wednesday’s fall/winter ball updates: Joe Mack’s early exit from the last Mesa Solar Sox was due to an apparent right knee injury; Jesús Sánchez (Toros del Este) went 1-for-4 with a double; Jerar Encarnación has driven in four runs through his first three games with Águilas Cibaeñas; Luke Williams (Estrellas Orientales) went 2-for-2 with a walk, bumping up his on-base percentage to .395; Dalvy Rosario continues to contribute off the bench for LIDOM’s top team, Tigres del Licey.
- Introducing the new manager of the Miami Marlins, No. 55, Skip Schumaker. Craig Mish of SportsGrid reports that his contract is a two-year deal with an option for 2025. Lots of buzz words were thrown around during his introductory press conference this morning: culture, communication, alignment, accountability and preparation. Schumaker said he’s already focused on building relationships with his new players. Rewatch the full presser here.
- Kim Ng confirmed that, in addition to Mel Stottlemyre Jr. remaining as Marlins pitching coach, Wellington Cepeda will stick around as bullpen coach. Schumaker will be responsible for all of the other hires.
- For more detailed coverage of the event, including comments from Ng and Bruce Sherman, browse the Twitter timelines of Fish Stripes’ own Noah Berger and Isaac Azout (and follow them while you’re at it).
- The first three casualties of the Marlins’ 40-man roster crunch are relievers Sean Guenther, Paul Campbell and Jake Fishman. Campbell and Fishman both cleared waivers and were outrighted to the minors, so they remain with the organization, but Guenther was claimed by the Tigers.
- The Astros evened up the World Series while throwing the second no-hitter in the history of the Fall Classic.
- Watch highlights of all the Marlins prospects participating in the Arizona Fall League, courtesy of Baseball America’s Josh Norris.
- From Pitcher List, Nicole Cahill retroactively awards Gold Gloves to Miguel Rojas and Joey Wendle from their days as utility players with the Dodgers and Rays, respectively, and Asher Dratel picks Christian Vázquez as the best free agent fit for the Marlins (among realistic options).
Loading comments...