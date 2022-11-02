Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Tuesday’s fall/winter ball updates: The Mesa Solar Sox lost to the Scottsdale Scorpions, 7-6, with Victor Mesa Jr., Joe Mack and Cameron Barstad combining to go 0-for-7 with two walks and Chandler Jozwiak pitching a scoreless inning of relief; Jesús Sánchez (Toros del Este) went 0-for-3; Jerar Encarnación (Águilas Cibaeñas) went 1-for-5 with two runs batted in while playing both first base and right field; Dalvy Rosario (Tigres del Licey) stole his first base of the season as his team pitched a combined no-hitter; Javier Sanoja (Cardenales de Lara) will be away from his Venezuelan club for the next 15 days to participate in a training program at the Marlins’ Dominican academy (h/t Victor Briceño/Con Las Bases Llenas).
- No Gold Glove for Miguel Rojas. The award for top National League shortstop went to Dansby Swanson. Rojas led all qualifiers at his position in the SABR Defensive Index, but votes from managers and coaches account for 75% of the Gold Glove formula, and they favored Swanson.
- The Marlins added 19-year-old Cuban left-hander Jarol Fernández to their international free agent class, reports Francys Romero. Fernández received a bonus of $12,500. It’s unclear how much of Miami’s bonus pool remains for the current signing period, which concludes on December 15.
- Pedro Grifol will become the next manager of the White Sox, filling the last MLB vacancy of this hiring cycle. Grifol interviewed with the Marlins a few weeks ago, but reportedly was not among their finalists.
- For the first half of Game 3 of the World Series, the Fish Stripes LIVE crew bantered about a variety of baseball topics. We will be back with the regular livestream format next Wednesday.
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. was at Citizens Bank Park conducting pregame interviews with J.T. Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos on behalf of MLB Network. He sat with Sandy Alcantara and answered fan questions on Instagram.
- Isaac Azout unveiled the end-of-season update to his Marlins top prospects list. No surprise, Eury Pérez remains in the No. 1 spot.
- Our 2022 Marlins Season Review series continues with a breakdown of Trevor Rogers by Kevin Barral.
