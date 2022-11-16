Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Tuesday’s winter ball updates: Jesús Sánchez went 1-for-4 and Bryan De La Cruz struck out as a pinch-hitter for Toros del Este; Jerar Encarnación (Águilas Cibaeñas) went 1-for-3 with a walk and 2 RBI; in his return to Cardenales de Lara in Venezuela, Javier Sanoja had an RBI groundout; Jan Mercado (RA12) went 1-for-4.
- Tuesday’s Marlins roster moves: Xavier Edwards and JT Chargois acquired from the Rays in exchange for Marcus Johnson and Santiago Suárez; Josh Simpson, George Soriano and Eli Villalobos selected to the 40-man roster; Jeff Brigham, Lewin Díaz, José Devers, Elieser Hernandez and Nick Neidert designated for assignment. Notable prospects who were left unprotected entering next month’s Rule 5 Draft include Troy Johnston, Zach King, Griffin Conine and M.D. Johnson.
HOME.— Xavier Edwards (@xedwards9) November 16, 2022
I want to take the time to thank @RaysBaseball for the last few years in this org. I’m looking forward to coming to the hometown team @Marlins let’s get to it! #561 #305 pic.twitter.com/KmWERuetmH
Life comes at you fast. Thank you to the @Marlins for making my dream come true this past July.— Marcus Johnson (@itsmjohnson23) November 16, 2022
More than excited to get to work with @RaysBaseball! pic.twitter.com/7cVqDx8ceD
- Solid chance that the Marlins will be active in the Rule 5. MLB Pipeline has a team-by-team look at notable prospects who’ll be available.
- Anthony Rizzo is officially remaining with the Yankees on a two-year, $40 million deal.
- Sandy Alcantara’s big day has arrived. MLB Network’s Cy Young award announcement special begins at 6:00 p.m. ET. At 7:00 p.m., find Fish Stripes LIVE on YouTube/Twitch/Twitter. Bally Sports Florida is premiering the “22” documentary at 8:00 p.m. (it’s a shade under 22 minutes long). For Bally non-subscribers, you can watch it here beginning at 9:00 p.m.
- Voting for the 2022 All-MLB Team is underway. You can vote daily for Alcantara through November 22.
- Marlins top prospect Eury Pérez has developed a close relationship with Alcantara. They are training together this offseason, according to Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase.
- David Adler of MLB.com marvels at how Alcantara holds his elite velocity into the later innings. “Alcantara is a starting pitcher with the elite stuff of a closer,” Adler writes, “and he throws it in the same innings as those elite closers.”
- Fish On The Farm’s Alex Carver handled the Charles Leblanc installment of our 2022 Marlins Season Review series.
- On this day five years ago, Giancarlo Stanton was announced as the National League MVP, edging out Joey Votto in one of the most closely contested races in the award’s history.
