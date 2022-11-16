 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FISH STRIPES LIVE Reacting to the NL Cy Young announcement beginning at 7 p.m. ET

Filed under:

Offishial news, 11/16/22: Xavier Edwards comes home; Cy Young announcement, documentary

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes a full summary of the club’s latest roster moves.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
San Diego Padres v Miami Marlins Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

Marlins Podcast Episodes

  • Solid chance that the Marlins will be active in the Rule 5. MLB Pipeline has a team-by-team look at notable prospects who’ll be available.
  • Anthony Rizzo is officially remaining with the Yankees on a two-year, $40 million deal.
  • Sandy Alcantara’s big day has arrived. MLB Network’s Cy Young award announcement special begins at 6:00 p.m. ET. At 7:00 p.m., find Fish Stripes LIVE on YouTube/Twitch/Twitter. Bally Sports Florida is premiering the “22” documentary at 8:00 p.m. (it’s a shade under 22 minutes long). For Bally non-subscribers, you can watch it here beginning at 9:00 p.m.

  • Voting for the 2022 All-MLB Team is underway. You can vote daily for Alcantara through November 22.
  • Marlins top prospect Eury Pérez has developed a close relationship with Alcantara. They are training together this offseason, according to Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase.
  • David Adler of MLB.com marvels at how Alcantara holds his elite velocity into the later innings. “Alcantara is a starting pitcher with the elite stuff of a closer,” Adler writes, “and he throws it in the same innings as those elite closers.”
  • Fish On The Farm’s Alex Carver handled the Charles Leblanc installment of our 2022 Marlins Season Review series.
  • On this day five years ago, Giancarlo Stanton was announced as the National League MVP, edging out Joey Votto in one of the most closely contested races in the award’s history.
BBWAA

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...