The Marlins had a busy night of roster shuffling that included a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, protecting three more pitching prospects and designating five players for assignment. Ely Sussman, Louis Addeo-Weiss and Kevin Barral react to all of it.

After that (33:30), we conclude our “Marlins Offseason Shopping” mini series, going in depth on players who the Fish should be targeting via trade and free agency. The Aisle 4 episode features Xander Bogaerts, Tommy Edman, Brandon Nimmo and Christian Walker.

All players who are discussed most extensively in Aisle 4 posted at least 5.0 wins above replacement during the 2022 MLB season, according to Baseball-Reference.

To recap Tuesday’s action, the Marlins acquired Xavier Edwards and JT Chargois from the Rays in exchange for Marcus Johnson and Santiago Suárez while selecting Josh Simpson, George Soriano and Eli Villalobos to their 40-man roster. To create room for all of them on the 40-man, Jeff Brigham, Lewin Díaz, José Devers, Elieser Hernandez and Nick Neidert have been designated for assignment.

Bogaerts and Nimmo available in free agency, while Edman (Cardinals) and Walker (Diamondbacks) would have to be acquired via trade.

