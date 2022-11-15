Marlins Stat of the Day (via Baseball-Reference)
The Marlins went 0-5 this season in games that Angel Hernández worked as the home plate umpire.
Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Monday’s winter ball updates: Bryan De La Cruz went 0-for-5 and Jesús Sánchez went 1-for-4 with a walk for Toros del Este; Jerar Encarnación received his belated LIDOM MVP of the Week award, but didn’t play for Águilas Cibaeñas.
- Caroline O’Connor has been promoted by the Marlins from chief operating officer to president of business operations. O’Connor was one of the first hires made by the Fish following the ownership change in 2017. Now, she will oversee numerous departments, according to the Marlins’ announcement, including sales, partnerships, marketing, community outreach, security, human resources and diversity, equity and inclusion. Along with Kim Ng running the show on the baseball ops side, this gives the Marlins unprecedented women leadership for a U.S. professional sports franchise.
- Tonight at 6:00 p.m. ET is the deadline for MLB teams to select Rule 5 Draft-eligible prospects to their 40-man rosters. Players for the Marlins to consider include Troy Johnston, Josh Simpson, Zach King, Griffin Conine and M.D. Johnson, but because their 40-man is full, protecting any of them would require corresponding moves. Expect to see plenty of trades completed around the league prior to the deadline.
Which of these pitchers should they squeeze onto the 40-man roster? pic.twitter.com/gwVpjqsGfJ— Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) November 15, 2022
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners) was announced as the 2022 American League Rookie of the Year while Michael Harris II (Braves) won the hardware in the National League.
- Former Marlins catching coach Eddy Rodriguez has been hired by the Mets to be their minor league field coordinator. It’s not yet known who will fill his shoes on Skip Schumaker’s staff.
- On Monday, the Marlins premiered their mini documentary about Sandy Alcantara’s spectacular season—titled “22”—at the Rooftop Cinema Club in South Beach. Sandy, Miguel Rojas, Pablo López and Eury Pérez attended the event. The doc will be released to the public on Wednesday, coinciding with Major League Baseball’s Cy Young award announcements.
- Voting for the 2022 All-MLB Team is underway. You can vote daily for Alcantara through November 22.
- Marlins Jeopardy is returning Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. As always, we can’t do it without your audience questions! Submit them here for a chance to be featured on the show.
- Miguel Rojas talked to WSVN’s Mike DiPasquale about how he’s growing his music label for Venezuelan artists.
- Greg Cote of the Miami Herald wrote a column about what made the late Chuck Carr such a memorable figure in Marlins history.
Loading comments...