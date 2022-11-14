Welcome to Fishology! This new weekly show, hosted by Daniel Rodriguez with analysts Adam Akbani and Louis Addeo-Weiss, is dedicated to bringing advanced stats to Miami Marlins podcasting like never before. For the fourth episode, the boys turn their focus to Jesús Luzardo. What adjustments allowed the talented lefty to finally “put it all together” late in the 2022 season (2:00)? Does his breakout look legitimate enough for the Marlins to engage in contract extension talks (17:00)?

Enjoy Episode 4 of Fishology!

Despite missing nearly half of the 2022 campaign due to a forearm strain, Luzardo established a new MLB single-season high in innings pitched. The quality of those innings compared favorably to any of the Marlins’ non-Sandy Alcantara starters.

Luzardo is entering his first year of arbitration eligibility. Even absent an extension, he’ll be under Marlins team control through the 2026 season.

