 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fishology Episode 4: The Future of Jesús Luzardo

Daniel, Adam and Louis discuss the 2022 performance and the case for/against extending Jesús Luzardo.

By Daniel Rodriguez, AdamAkbani, and Louis Addeo-Weiss
/ new
Jesus Luzardo #44 of the Miami Marlins pitches in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Welcome to Fishology! This new weekly show, hosted by Daniel Rodriguez with analysts Adam Akbani and Louis Addeo-Weiss, is dedicated to bringing advanced stats to Miami Marlins podcasting like never before. For the fourth episode, the boys turn their focus to Jesús Luzardo. What adjustments allowed the talented lefty to finally “put it all together” late in the 2022 season (2:00)? Does his breakout look legitimate enough for the Marlins to engage in contract extension talks (17:00)?

Enjoy Episode 4 of Fishology!

Despite missing nearly half of the 2022 campaign due to a forearm strain, Luzardo established a new MLB single-season high in innings pitched. The quality of those innings compared favorably to any of the Marlins’ non-Sandy Alcantara starters.

Jesús Luzardo’s MLB career stats
Jesús Luzardo’s MLB career stats
Baseball-Reference

Luzardo is entering his first year of arbitration eligibility. Even absent an extension, he’ll be under Marlins team control through the 2026 season.

Follow Daniel (@Drodyyy), Adam (@AdamAkbani), Louis (@addeo_louis00) and Fish Stripes (@fishstripes). Check out our full coverage here at FishStripes.com.

Fish Stripes is ranked by Feedspot as the world’s No. 2 Miami Marlins podcast (trailing only the pod that’s produced by the franchise itself). Our programs include The Offishial Show, Fish Stripes Unfiltered, What a Relief and Fishology. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...