Marlins Stat of the Day (via Stathead)
Chuck Carr stole 58 bases in 1993, which still stands as the single-season Marlins rookie record.
Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Sunday’s winter ball updates: Jerar Encarnación went 0-for-3 with two walks in yet another Águilas Cibaeñas win (the team owns LIDOM’s best record at 18-7); Bryan De La Cruz went 0-for-3 with a walk and Jesús Sánchez went 2-for-5 (Toros del Este); Jan Mercado went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts (RA12).
- Every Monday, I put updated stats and observations into our Marlins winter ball tracker.
- Chuck Carr passed away on Sunday at the age of 55. The starting center fielder for the inaugural 1993 Florida Marlins, Carr led the the National League with 58 stolen bases that season and finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting. He also had major league stints with the Mets, Cardinals, Brewers and Astros. Our condolences to his family and loved ones.
R.I.P. Chuck Carr pic.twitter.com/tp5dLx07Ea— Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) November 14, 2022
- Minor League Baseball selected Yiddi Cappe and Marco Vargas as end-of-season All-Stars for the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League, respectively.
- In the lead-up to the World Baseball Classic, Team Israel will be the Marlins’ opponent for a March 8 exhibition at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium (h/t Noah Berger).
- On Sunday, Jazz Chisholm Jr. served as manager for one of teams in the Baseball Generations Rising Stars Game in Compton, California. Team Jazz won, 11-9.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (wearing No. 2 in black) was in Cali on Sunday managing one of the teams in the Baseball Generations Rising Stars Game— Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) November 14, 2022
His boys rallied back from a 7-2 deficit to win 11-9 pic.twitter.com/xRuWwUhGS3
- Like most of us, MLB Trade Rumors is skeptical of the Marlins spending substantially in free agency. MLBTR’s Anthony Franco predicts that they’ll sign Brandon Drury to a two-year deal and Darragh McDonald has them inking Michael Brantley to a one-year deal. And even those sentiments are not shared by the rest of the site’s staff.
- I put together stats and notes on nearly 20 Marlins minor league free agents. Hopefully they can reach a deal to keep Jordan Holloway around.
- Journeyman reliever Jesse Chavez has re-signed with the Braves. The Marlins have handled him pretty well in head-to-head matchups through the years (6.75 ERA, 1.57 WHIP in 30.2 IP).
- The 2022 SB Nation off-season simulation is underway with Daniel Rodriguez of Fish Stripes serving as Marlins general manager. As detailed in the comments, he has executed several flashy trades.
- The Beloit Sky Carp started their own YouTube channel to publish the “Flock Talk” podcast. Larry Larson and Josh Flickinger welcomed on Sean Reynolds as their first guest.
- Newly added to our Marlins Season Review series: Kevin Barral’s analysis of Avisaíl García.
- In a FanPost, Hans Herrera analyzes young Diamondbacks outfielders who could be available on the trade market this offseason.
- CarlHoops asks whether the hiring of Oz Ocampo will lead to the Marlins adding a second team in the Florida Complex League. I think it does.
- Voting for the 2022 All-MLB Team is underway. You can vote daily for Sandy Alcantara through November 22.
Loading comments...