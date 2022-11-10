Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Wednesday’s fall/winter ball updates: Joe Mack went 1-for-4, Victor Mesa Jr. went 0-for-3 with a walk and José Salas went 0-for-3 with a RBI in the penultimate game of the Arizona Fall League regular season; Jerar Encarnación (Águilas Cibaeñas) went 1-for-4 with a RBI and an emphatic bat flip; for Toros del Este, Bryan De La Cruz went 0-for-3 and Jesús Sánchez went 1-for-3 with a walk; Jan Mercado (RA12) was limited to one pinch-hitting plate appearance (he struck out).
- The Braves traded Jake Odorizzi and cash to the Rangers to reacquire Kolby Allard, who was their first-round draft pick in 2015.
- Unrestricted MLB free agency begins today at 5:00 p.m. ET. Here is the updated list of available players.
- On Locked On Marlins, Craig Mish of SportsGrid expects lifelong Marlin Brian Anderson to be on another team in 2023 (“I don’t think he’ll be back”). Anderson is entering his final year of arbitration eligibility.
- Our panel on the latest Fish Stripes LIVE reacted to the Marlins’ 40-man roster clean-up and made predictions about who will be the club’s biggest free agent signing this offseason.
- Miguel Rojas co-hosted The Chris Rose Rotation. He shared his first impressions of manager Skip Schumaker and his feelings about missing out on the National League Gold Glove award, and he expressed optimism that the veteran Marlins hitters who disappointed in 2022 will see better results moving forward now that they’ve gotten used to playing in Miami. Rojas is still wearing a splint on his right wrist, five weeks removed from undergoing surgery.
- One of those disappointments, Jacob Stallings, is covered by Nicole Cahill in our Marlins Season Review series. She’s encouraged by his post-All-Star break improvements.
- Rotation leader for the 2022 Beloit Sky Carp, M.D. Johnson was named Pitcher of the Year for the High-A Midwest League. Sort of a bittersweet honor—I felt the right-hander deserved a promotion to Double-A before season’s end.
- Kevin Barral, Adam Akbani and John Rodriguez predicted landing spots and contracts for more than 20 free agents.
