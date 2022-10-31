Marlins Stat of the Day (via Baseball Savant)
Tayron Guerrero’s 104.0 mph fastball owns the Marlins record for top pitch velocity of the pitch-tracking era (2008-present).
- Sunday’s fall/winter ball updates: in a head-to-head matchup, Jesús Sánchez (Toros del Este) went 1-for-5 with an outfield assist, while Luke Williams (Estrellas Orientales) went 2-for-4 with a double; Dalvy Rosario (Tigres del Licey) drew a walk in his only plate appearance and played second base; Javier Sanoja (Cardenales de Lara) went 0-for-4, but scored the go-ahead run in the 10th inning.
- Every Monday, I put updated stats and observations into our Marlins winter ball tracker.
- The Royals have hired Matt Quatraro to be their next manager. According to MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, Joe Espada is out of the running to be the next White Sox skipper. Quatraro and Espada were both finalists for the Marlins’ managerial vacancy.
- In speaking to Skip Schumaker’s high school baseball coach, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald found that he was demonstrating leadership qualities from an early age.
- The Marlins posted photos and logistical details about their Dominican academy on the heels of Friday’s grand opening. MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola got footage of Edward Cabrera and Bruce Sherman facing off in ping pong. Here is a drone’s eye view of the 35-acre facility.
- Marlins players Anthony Bender, JJ Bleday, Nick Fortes, Braxton Garrett, Sean Guenther, Jordan Holloway and Will Stewart attended Saturday’s Panthers game together.
- Our friends at The Phinsider have all the reaction to Sunday’s Miami Dolphins win.
